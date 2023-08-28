This February 2021-born Limousin heifer sold in-calf to the Limousin stock bull and due 19 November for €2,750.

Herbie Griffith held his annual in-calf heifer sale last Saturday in Carrigallen Mart, with a large crowd in attendance to view the 55 top-quality stock which was on offer.

There was plenty of activity from both online and ringside buyers, which saw super prices being secured for each lot.

The lineup of cattle consisted of Limousin, Belgian Blue and Charolais-cross heifers.

These were a super batch of heifers, which saw plenty of interest, highlighting their key characteristics from their exceptional length and depth along with their super condition.

Served

All the heifers were served using a Limousin-cross-Belgian Blue stock bull and a Salers stock bull, along with other carefully selected sires such as EBY, Lodge Hamlet and Elite Icecream, and are due to calf between September and January.

Auctioneer Eamon Gaffney’s role was made very simple, with these stylish heifers easily sold as they entered the ring.

The first lot on show was a May 2021-born five-star Limousin-cross heifer in-calf to Elite Ice-cream and due 13 October, which sold for €2,900.

Prices continued on an upward trend, with yet another January 2021-born Charolais-cross heifer in-calf to the easy calving bull EBY settling for €3,400.

Top price

An August 2020-born roan Belgian Blue-cross due on 20 November to Lodge Hamlet was a real head turner, as she secured the top price of the sale, selling for an impressive €6,000.

Another, due on 5 January to the Limousin bull, stole the limelight, as she also sold for €6,000.

A November 2020-born roan Limousin-cross in-calf to EBY finished bidding at €5,300, with a super Charolais-cross also served to EBY allowing the hammer to drop at €4,000.

Belgian Blue-cross heifers were no easy catch, with a July 2020-born heifer due at the end of December to the hybrid Limousin bull selling for €4,300.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, Herbie Griffith said: “I’m happy with how the sale went. We had a nice variety of cattle on offer to cater for everybody.

"There was plenty of online buyers, along with the great turnout around the ring and it was great to see many returning customers. We look forward to bringing more quality heifers to the market next year.”

In pictures

This September 2020-born Limousin heifer sold in-calf to the Salers stock bull and due 15 November for €4,000.

This July 2020-born Belgian Blue heifer sold in-calf to the Limousin stock bull and due 27 December for €4,300.

This February 2021-born Charolais heifer sold in-calf to the Salers hybrid bull and due September for €2,900.

This July 2021-born Charolais heifer sold in-calf to the Limousin hybrid bull and due 24 November for €3,600.

This August 2020-born Belgian Blue heifer sold in-calf to the Limousin stock bull and due 30 November for €3,350.

This May 2021-born five-star Limousin heifer sold in-calf to Elite Icecream and due 13 October for €2,900.

This August 2020-born Belgian Blue heifer sold in-calf to Lodge Hamlet and due November for €6,000.

This November 2020-born Limousin sold in-calf to EBY sexed semen and due 21 September for €5,300.

This December 2020-born Charolais heifer sold in-calf to EBY sexed semen for €4,500.

This October 2020-born Limousin heifer sold in-calf to EBY sexed semen and due 30 December for €4,100