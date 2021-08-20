This five-year-old Limousin cow sold alongside her July-born Limousin bull calf for €1,980.

Seventy cows with calves at foot were offered for sale in Gortatlea Mart on Thursday, with strong trade throughout.

The sale was a clearance for Limerick farmer Donal Scully, who is changing the farm over to dairy.

The majority of cows were calved in the last eight weeks and sired by a five-star stock bull or well-known AI bulls.

This three-year-old first-cross Limousin cow sold with her August-born Limousin heifer calf for €2,100.

This five-year-old first-cross Limousin cow sold alongside her August-born Limousin heifer calf for €1,640.

This first-cross three-year-old Limousin sold with her Limousin bull calf at foot for €1,820.

This three-year-old Limousin cow by ZAG sold with her Limousin-sired heifer calf for €2,080.

This six-year-old Angus cow by AI bull KYA sold with her July-born Charolais heifer calf by Fiston for €2,060.

This four-year-old first-cross cow by Limousin bull ZAG sold with her July-born Limousin bull calf for €2,200.

This nine-year-old first-cross Belgian Blue cow had a July-born Limousin calf at foot and sold for €1,820.

This three-year-old Charolais cow with a Simmental bull calf born in July at foot sold for €2,260.

This five-year-old Limousin cow sold with her August Limousin bull calf for €1,740.

This seven-year-old first-cross Limousin cow with July-born Limousin heifer calf at foot sold for €1,980.