This lot of 13 ram lambs weighing 51.5kg sold for €172 (€3.34/kg).

Portumna Mart held its general sheep sale last Tuesday, with over 80 lots being sold.

Air temperatures weren’t the only hot feature at Tuesdays’s sale, as there was also heat in the trade for ewe and ram lambs.

There remains a strong demand for sheep from farmers, factory agents and exporters, which contributed to a 100% clearance rate.

Trade remained steady at Tuesday’s sale, with good prices reflecting the high-quality sheep on offer.

Ram lambs

Ram lambs were met with lots of interest, with those between 40kg and 50kg averaging €157 or €3.41/kg, with nice batches such as nine rams weighing 45kg selling for €157 (€3.50/kg).

Another 10 rams weighing 45.5kg sold for €158 (€3.47/kg). The top price of €167 was secured by three ram lambs weighing 48.5kg (€3.44/kg).

The trade got heated as many men went in search of the same batches of sheep, with prices being heavily influenced by the quality and flesh cover of the stock on show.

Ewe lambs

Ewe lambs didn’t settle for much less, with lots in the same weight bracket of 40kg to 50kg averaging €147 or €3.28/kg, such as 22 ewe lambs weighing 44kg selling for €148 (€3.36/kg).

Another batch of six lambs weighing 42kg sold for €143 (€3.40/kg). The top price of €166 was secured by a pen of five crossbred ewe lambs weighing 48kg (€3.46/kg).

There was also a good selection of ewes on offer which averaged €140 or €1.70/kg.

The top price of €199 was given for a ewe weighing 125kg (€1.59/kg), with the majority of lots securing in the region of €160, such as six ewes weighing 94kg selling for €165 (€1.76/kg).

In pictures

This lot of seven ram lambs weighing 42kg sold for €147 (€3.50/kg).

This lot of five ewes weighing 48kg sold for €166 (€3.46/kg).

This lot of 22 ewe lambs weighing 44kg sold for €148 (€3.36/kg).

This lot of 10 ram lambs weighing 45.5kg sold for €158 (€3.47/kg).

This lot of nine ram lambs weighing 45kg sold for €157 (€3.49/kg).

This lot of 11 ram lambs weighing 44kg sold for €141 (€3.20/kg).

This lot of 10 ewe lambs weighing 46kg sold for €148 (€3.22/kg).

This lot of six ewe lambs weighing 42kg sold for €143 (€3.40/kg).

This lot of 12 ewe lambs weighing 45kg sold for €138 (€3.06/kg).

This lot of eight ewe lambs weighing 43.5kg sold for 145 (€3.33/kg).

This lot of four ram lambs weighing 45kg sold for €154 (€3.42/kg).

This lot of three ram lambs weighing 48.5kg sold for €167 (€3.44/kg).

This lot of six ewes weighing 94kg sold for €165 (€1.76/kg).