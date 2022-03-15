This pen of 10 ewe lambs weighed 54kg and went under the hammer for €160 (€2.96/kg).

Numbers appearing in mart sales are following a seasonal decline. This is presenting challenges for agents in sourcing required numbers, but benefiting producers, with competition and prices rising.

Kingscourt Mart’s weekly sheep sale on Monday evening attracted an entry of 140 sheep. Bidding was brisk, with 135 head finding new homes resulting in an overall clearance rate of 96%.

The brisk trade for cull ewes continues, with lowland ewes weighing between 80kg and 90kg trading from €120 to €155 in the main, while heavier ewes weighing upwards of 100kg liveweight averaged at €170/head.

Hoggets

Lowland hoggets weighing upwards of 49kg to 50kg sold at or above the €150/head mark, while heavier fleshed hoggets weighing in the low-50kg region sold for in excess of €100 with their weight.

Lighter lots weighing between 35kg and 42kg ranged from €90 to €127, with the type of hogget and level of flesh cover influencing prices paid.

There was a small entry of ewes with lambs at foot in the sale. Hogget ewes with young lambs sold to €276 per unit, while three- to four-year-old ewes with twin lambs at foot sold from €135 to €246 per unit.

Kingscort Mart will host its next sale on Saturday 19 March, which will be a general sale of sucklers and weanlings.

In pictures

This pen of two ewes with two lambs at foot sold for €275.

This ewe with two lambs at foot sold for €246.

These five cull ewes weighed 104kg and sold for €164 (€1.57/kg).

This pen of 20 ram lambs weighed 44kg and sold for €136 (€3.09/kg).