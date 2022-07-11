This March 2021-born Charolais heifer weighed 420kg and sold for €1,000 (€2.38/kg).

The recent spell of good weather has led to numbers appearing in marts meeting a seasonal decline, which was evident at this week’s sale in Manorhamilton Mart, Co Leitrim.

Although numbers throughout the yard were back, trade remained brisk for its weekly sale of cattle, with a strong appetite remaining for dry cows and top-quality weanlings.

Farmers, factory agents and feedlot buyers were present at the sale, contributing to an overall clearance rate of 100%.

Dry cows

Dry cows continued to fetch exceptional prices, with top price on the day going to a March 2016-born Limousin cow that weighed 765kg and sold for €2,010 (€2.63/kg).

Dry cows weighing 600kg-plus for feeding saw a brisk trade, with cows in this weight bracket selling from €1.29/kg for a February 2013-born Friesian cow up to €2.63/kg paid for a March 2016-born Limousin cow.

Poorer-fleshed and older cows were an easier trade, with lots weighing upwards of 500kg averaging at €1.50/kg, while lots with better conformation were making up to €2.50/kg for well-fleshed continental cows.

Heifers and bullocks

There was a small selection of heifers and bullocks on the day, with an appetite remaining for short-keep lots.

Heavier heifers weighing over 600kg were trading around €2.70/kg, with heifers in the weight bracket between 400kg to 500kg selling in the main at €2.45/kg.

Lighter bullocks in the 200kg to 300kg bracket were a brisk trade, averaging at €2.71/kg.

Bullocks weighing 400kg to 500kg were trading between €1.90/kg and €2.50/kg, with forward store bullocks weighing upwards of 500kg trading at €2.50/kg.

Manorhamilton Mart will host its next sale on Wednesday 12 July for its general sale of sheep.

In pictures

This September 2021-born Limousin bullock weighed 290kg and sold for €780 (€2.68/kg).

This July 2021-born Charolais bullock weighed 374kg and sold for €860 (€2.29/kg).

This April 2021-born Charolais bullock weighed 510kg and sold for €1,250 (€2.45/kg).

This pen of two October 2021-born Limousin bulls weighed 295kg and sold for €800 (€2.71/kg).

This December 2020-born Charolais heifer weighed 420kg and sold for €1,050 (€2.50/kg).

This April 2021-born Charolais heifer weighed 405kg and sold for €1,110 (€2.74/kg).