A big entry of cattle are being put through their paces on the cattle lawns at the Royal Highland Show this week.

After a long wait from the 2022 event, the Irish Farmers Journal pedigree team have landed in a sunny Edinburgh this morning for the highly anticipated 2023 Royal Highland Show.

The Highland Show is one of Scotland's and indeed, the UK’s finest display of livestock, which leaves spectators from near and far in awe of the top-quality cattle that are on show.

The four-day long event kicks off this morning at 9am, with judging taking place for the British Charolais, Beef Shorthorn, Hereford, British Blonde, Lincoln Red, Highland, Simmental and Salers.

After a short break in the middle, judging will reconvene at 2pm with the Aberdeen Angus, Galloway, British Blue, Belted Galloway, Commercial and Limousin.

Judging in the Simmental heifer class taking place at the Royal Highland show in Edinburgh on Thursday.

There is a large entry of stock forward for this year's show, with the quality we have seen so far this morning continuing to build on the ever-impressive standard set by the breeders.

The classes for this year's show have been well-supported by exhibitors, with some classes boasting between 15 and 22 entries from 280 different cattle breeders.

Judging got underway in the cattle classes at 9am this morning.

Judging in the Highland cattle classes is always a firm favourite for attendees at the Royal Highland show and these classes are being judged this morning.

There are a total of 796 cattle on show today in Edinburgh and despite numbers being back, the quality is certainly not!

The largest section of the day can be seen in the Shorthorn ring, with 101 entries in total.

Showing gets underway at the Highland Show.

A Charolais waiting for their turn at the Highland Show.

A busy Charolais ring at the Royal Highland Show on Thursday.

