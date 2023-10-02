Michael Creed Snr, Paul Sykes and Michael Creed jnr with the Overall Blonde Champion at Glenamaddy Show. \Shanon Kinahan
Michael Creed exhibiting his Blonde heifer at Glenamaddy Show. \Shanon Kinahan
Aisling Burke and Declan Davis at Glenamaddy Show. \Shanon Kinahan
Chloe Goggins, Fergal Flanagan and Mike Hannon watching on at the Commercial Cattle judging at Glenamaddy Show. \Shanon Kinahan
Mary and Brendan O'Grady with judge Paul Sykes at Glenamaddy Show. \Shanon Kinahan
Seanie McGreal with his Breeding Heifer of the Year Champion and Continental Breeders Choice Champion at Glenamaddy Show. \Shanon Kinahan
Declan and Gillian David with AIB sponsors Oisin Ward and Michelle Neilan with the Overall Belgian Blue Champion at Glenamaddy Show. \Shanon Kinahan
Young Simmental breeder Ellen Neenan at Glenamaddy Show. \Shanon Kinahan
Clodagh McCaffrey exhibiting the Overall Commercial Champion for the Brady family at Glenamaddy Show. \Shanon Kinahan
Frank and Alan Gibbons with their Interbreed Pairs Champions Vida and Wolly at Glenamaddy Show. \Shanon Kinahan
John, Aisling and Cara O’Grady with the Overall Charolais Champion and Interbreed Champion, Glenree Tina ET at Glenamaddy Show. \Shanon Kinahan
Brendan, Martina and Mary O’Grady with the Overall Limousin Champion and Reserve Interbreed Champion, Ballyline Sandy at Glenamaddy Show. \Shanon Kinahan
John and Cara O’Grady with the Overall Charolais Champion and Interbreed Champion, Glenree Tina ET and Brendan and Mary O'Grady with the Overall Charolais Champion and Reserve Interbreed Champion, Ballyline Sandy at Glenamaddy Show. \Shanon Kinahan
Brendan O’Grady with the Overall Limousin Champion Ballyline Sandy at Glenamaddy Show. \Shanon Kinahan
Adrian Flatley with the Overall Shorthorn Champion, Glannview Ekin-Su at Glenamaddy Show. \Shanon Kinahan
Adrian Flatley with the Overall Shorthorn Champion, Glannview Ekin-Su at Glenamaddy Show. \Shanon Kinahan
Conor Craig pictured with his Reserve Overall Angus Champion, Millbawn Willbur at Glenamaddy Show. \Shanon Kinahan
Brendan Regan with the Overall Angus Champion, Coney Island Uptown Girl at Glenamaddy Show. \Shanon Kinahan
Chairman of the Irish Shows Association Jim Harrison at Glenamaddy Show. \Shanon Kinahan
Conor Craig pictured with his Reserve Overall Angus Champion, Millbawn Willbur at Glenamaddy Show. \Shanon Kinahan
The Maguire brothers from Co Longford had the Overall Simmental Champion at Glenamaddy Show. \Shanon Kinahan
Young Simmental breeders Anna and Ellen Neenan from the Fearna Simmental herd with Fearna Ruby Red at Glenamaddy Show. \Shanon Kinahan
Alex McGrael watching on as his calf is shown in the Commercial Cattle Championship at Glenamaddy Show. \Shanon Kinahan
The Moran family from Co Westmeath at Glenamaddy Show. \Shanon Kinahan
Brian, Anne and David Flanagan with the Reserve Overall Simmental Champion at Glenamaddy Show. \Shanon Kinahan
Karl Kelly and Linda Noone with their Limousin-cross calf Theo at Glenamaddy Show. \Shanon Kinahan
Michael Creed Snr, Paul Sykes and Michael Creed jnr with the Overall Blonde Champion at Glenamaddy Show. \Shanon Kinahan
Michael Creed exhibiting his Blonde heifer at Glenamaddy Show. \Shanon Kinahan
Aisling Burke and Declan Davis at Glenamaddy Show. \Shanon Kinahan
Chloe Goggins, Fergal Flanagan and Mike Hannon watching on at the Commercial Cattle judging at Glenamaddy Show. \Shanon Kinahan
Mary and Brendan O'Grady with judge Paul Sykes at Glenamaddy Show. \Shanon Kinahan
Seanie McGreal with his Breeding Heifer of the Year Champion and Continental Breeders Choice Champion at Glenamaddy Show. \Shanon Kinahan
Declan and Gillian David with AIB sponsors Oisin Ward and Michelle Neilan with the Overall Belgian Blue Champion at Glenamaddy Show. \Shanon Kinahan
Young Simmental breeder Ellen Neenan at Glenamaddy Show. \Shanon Kinahan
Clodagh McCaffrey exhibiting the Overall Commercial Champion for the Brady family at Glenamaddy Show. \Shanon Kinahan
Frank and Alan Gibbons with their Interbreed Pairs Champions Vida and Wolly at Glenamaddy Show. \Shanon Kinahan
John, Aisling and Cara O’Grady with the Overall Charolais Champion and Interbreed Champion, Glenree Tina ET at Glenamaddy Show. \Shanon Kinahan
Brendan, Martina and Mary O’Grady with the Overall Limousin Champion and Reserve Interbreed Champion, Ballyline Sandy at Glenamaddy Show. \Shanon Kinahan
John and Cara O’Grady with the Overall Charolais Champion and Interbreed Champion, Glenree Tina ET and Brendan and Mary O'Grady with the Overall Charolais Champion and Reserve Interbreed Champion, Ballyline Sandy at Glenamaddy Show. \Shanon Kinahan
Brendan O’Grady with the Overall Limousin Champion Ballyline Sandy at Glenamaddy Show. \Shanon Kinahan
Adrian Flatley with the Overall Shorthorn Champion, Glannview Ekin-Su at Glenamaddy Show. \Shanon Kinahan
Adrian Flatley with the Overall Shorthorn Champion, Glannview Ekin-Su at Glenamaddy Show. \Shanon Kinahan
Conor Craig pictured with his Reserve Overall Angus Champion, Millbawn Willbur at Glenamaddy Show. \Shanon Kinahan
Brendan Regan with the Overall Angus Champion, Coney Island Uptown Girl at Glenamaddy Show. \Shanon Kinahan
Chairman of the Irish Shows Association Jim Harrison at Glenamaddy Show. \Shanon Kinahan
Conor Craig pictured with his Reserve Overall Angus Champion, Millbawn Willbur at Glenamaddy Show. \Shanon Kinahan
The Maguire brothers from Co Longford had the Overall Simmental Champion at Glenamaddy Show. \Shanon Kinahan
Young Simmental breeders Anna and Ellen Neenan from the Fearna Simmental herd with Fearna Ruby Red at Glenamaddy Show. \Shanon Kinahan
Alex McGrael watching on as his calf is shown in the Commercial Cattle Championship at Glenamaddy Show. \Shanon Kinahan
The Moran family from Co Westmeath at Glenamaddy Show. \Shanon Kinahan
Brian, Anne and David Flanagan with the Reserve Overall Simmental Champion at Glenamaddy Show. \Shanon Kinahan
Karl Kelly and Linda Noone with their Limousin-cross calf Theo at Glenamaddy Show. \Shanon Kinahan
SHARING OPTIONS: