Michael Creed Snr, Paul Sykes and Michael Creed jnr with the Overall Blonde Champion at Glenamaddy Show. \Shanon Kinahan

Michael Creed exhibiting his Blonde heifer at Glenamaddy Show. \Shanon Kinahan

Aisling Burke and Declan Davis at Glenamaddy Show. \Shanon Kinahan

Chloe Goggins, Fergal Flanagan and Mike Hannon watching on at the Commercial Cattle judging at Glenamaddy Show. \Shanon Kinahan

Mary and Brendan O'Grady with judge Paul Sykes at Glenamaddy Show. \Shanon Kinahan

Seanie McGreal with his Breeding Heifer of the Year Champion and Continental Breeders Choice Champion at Glenamaddy Show. \Shanon Kinahan

Declan and Gillian David with AIB sponsors Oisin Ward and Michelle Neilan with the Overall Belgian Blue Champion at Glenamaddy Show. \Shanon Kinahan

Young Simmental breeder Ellen Neenan at Glenamaddy Show. \Shanon Kinahan

Clodagh McCaffrey exhibiting the Overall Commercial Champion for the Brady family at Glenamaddy Show. \Shanon Kinahan

Frank and Alan Gibbons with their Interbreed Pairs Champions Vida and Wolly at Glenamaddy Show. \Shanon Kinahan

John, Aisling and Cara O’Grady with the Overall Charolais Champion and Interbreed Champion, Glenree Tina ET at Glenamaddy Show. \Shanon Kinahan

Brendan, Martina and Mary O’Grady with the Overall Limousin Champion and Reserve Interbreed Champion, Ballyline Sandy at Glenamaddy Show. \Shanon Kinahan

John and Cara O’Grady with the Overall Charolais Champion and Interbreed Champion, Glenree Tina ET and Brendan and Mary O'Grady with the Overall Charolais Champion and Reserve Interbreed Champion, Ballyline Sandy at Glenamaddy Show. \Shanon Kinahan

Brendan O’Grady with the Overall Limousin Champion Ballyline Sandy at Glenamaddy Show. \Shanon Kinahan

Adrian Flatley with the Overall Shorthorn Champion, Glannview Ekin-Su at Glenamaddy Show. \Shanon Kinahan

Conor Craig pictured with his Reserve Overall Angus Champion, Millbawn Willbur at Glenamaddy Show. \Shanon Kinahan

Brendan Regan with the Overall Angus Champion, Coney Island Uptown Girl at Glenamaddy Show. \Shanon Kinahan

Chairman of the Irish Shows Association Jim Harrison at Glenamaddy Show. \Shanon Kinahan

The Maguire brothers from Co Longford had the Overall Simmental Champion at Glenamaddy Show. \Shanon Kinahan

Young Simmental breeders Anna and Ellen Neenan from the Fearna Simmental herd with Fearna Ruby Red at Glenamaddy Show. \Shanon Kinahan

Alex McGrael watching on as his calf is shown in the Commercial Cattle Championship at Glenamaddy Show. \Shanon Kinahan

The Moran family from Co Westmeath at Glenamaddy Show. \Shanon Kinahan

Brian, Anne and David Flanagan with the Reserve Overall Simmental Champion at Glenamaddy Show. \Shanon Kinahan

Karl Kelly and Linda Noone with their Limousin-cross calf Theo at Glenamaddy Show. \Shanon Kinahan