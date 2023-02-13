These three-week-old Friesian bull calves weighed 54kg and sold for €75.

There was a noticeable increase in the number of Friesian bull calves at Bandon Mart this week and they met good demand, with shippers very active for them.

Calves from three to five weeks old were the better sellers at a sale, which saw just under 750 calves go through the ring.

Most of the shipping calves sold for between €50 and €90 and calves in a weight range from 50kg to 60kg were most sought after by exporters.

Making up at least one third of the number of calves on offer, farmer buyers were anxious for the heavier calf and these sold from €100 up to €145, with a number falling either side of that price range.

Beef breeds

Mart manager Sean Dennehy said that despite the extra Friesian bulls coming out, numbers of beef-cross calves were holding their own, despite it being early in the year.

As ever, demand was strongest for the heavier calves over 70kg and both bulls and heifers across the traditional breeds were solid sellers.

Prices from €280 up to €410 were available and the odd few managed to sneak above that range.

Lighter Angus and Hereford-cross calves back to 50kg were making from €170 to €270/head and calves under 50kg were selling for similar money to heavier Friesian bull calves.

Continentals were up a little on last week and at the top end of the trade for these, €350 to €450 was available, with a handful of exceptional calves exceeding this.

Prices for younger and lighter continental calves were similar to that of the middle range of traditional beef breeds.

In pictures

These three-week-old Friesian bull calves weighed 54kg and sold for €75.

These one-month-old Friesian bull calves weighed 72kg and sold for €145.

This three-week-old Friesian-cross bull calf weighed 58kg and sold for €60.

This five-week-old Angus-cross bull calf weighed 74kg and sold for €350.

This three-week-old Belgian Blue bull calf weighed 76kg and sold for €400.

This six-week-old Hereford-cross bull calf weighed 69kg and sold for €355.

This nine-week-old Angus-cross bull calf weighed 110kg and sold for €410.

These one-month-old Friesian bull calves weighed 58kg and sold for €60.

This three-week-old Angus-cross bull calf weighed 71kg and sold for €335.

These three-week-old Friesian bull calves weighed 67kg and sold for €120.

These three-week-old Angus-cross bull calves weighed 58kg and sold for €245.

This one-month-old Friesian bull calf weighed 65kg and sold for €85.

These three-week-old Angus-cross bull calves weighed 54kg and sold for €190.

This three-week-old Angus-cross heifer calf weighed 49kg and sold for €140.

This one-month-old Friesian bull calf weighed 81kg and sold for €125.

This seven-week-old Angus-cross heifer calf weighed 102kg and sold for €310.

These three-week-old Hereford-cross heifer calves weighed 61kg and sold for €240.

These two-week-old Simmental-cross bull calves weighed 61kg and sold for €315.

These three-week-old Friesian bull calves weighed 56kg and sold for €80.

This five-week-old Friesian bull calf weighed 63kg and sold for €130.