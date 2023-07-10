This year’s FTMTA Farm Machinery Show has seen a strong presence of Irish built machinery, showcasing the extremely high standard of engineering that takes place on our home turf.

While over nine companies exhibited at the event in an official presence, a number of other brands were represented by dealers. Some even used the event as a platform to show their latest wares to the public for the first time.

Below are the Irish manufacturers that were present and a taste of what they had had to offer.

Cross Agricultural Engineering

Cross Agricultural Engineering was out in force and had on display a wide range of machines. These included a rear discharge muck spreader, vacuum tankers, beet chopper, slurry agitator and paddle roller.

The Cross Engineering stand.

Mastek

Slurry equipment manufacturer, Mastek used the event to present its latest Flexi trailing shoe slurry applicator to the public for the first time. Other products on display included the Mastek slurry tanker, Micro and Eco trailing shoe ranges as well as Sepcon slurry separators and Idrofoglia irrigation systems.

The Mastek Flexi trailing shoe.

Malone

Mayo-based Malone Farm Machinery again presented an impressive line-up of greenline (grass) and red line equipment. This included the firm’s Procut mower ranges and in particular the refreshed 210/240/280 belt-driven models and Tedd-air tedders. Attracting much attention was the 846T 8.4m trailed model, the companies latest six-rotor model.

The Malone Farm Machinery stand.

Samco

Limerick manufacturer Samco - based in Adare - showcased a number of machines on its stand including silage forks, its disc harrow, land leveller, sub-soiler and round bale chaser along with its renowned mazie drill.

The Samco 1600 CTS bale chaser.

McHale

McHale, yet again had a strong presence at this year’s event. It displayed everything from implements to mowers to straw blowers to balers and wrappers. New for this year’s event was the Fusion 4 Plus combination baler and Pro Glide R310 plain mower.

The McHale stand.

Slurryquip

Northern Irish slurry equipment manufacturer, Slurryquip showcased its range of umbilical slurry solutions and brand new trailing shoe systems which made their debut at the event. The new trailing shoe systems have been developed in response to the latest TAMS 3 LESS equipment requirement and offer a lighter, lower cost alternative for farmers and contractors.

Slurryquip displayed a new range of trailing shoes.

Agri-Spread

Machinery dealer and importers, Kellys of Borris represented the Agri-Spread brand alongside its other range of franchises. On display from the Mayo manufacturer was the AS2120 trailed spreader. The AS2120 is designed to spread both fertiliser up to 36m and lime up to12m.

Kellys of Borris exhibited an Agri-Spread AS2120 trailed spreader.

Redrock

Kellys of Borris also represented the Redrock brand at the event. Displayed was a tri-axle low loader, 16t dumper and a 3000 gallon slurry tanker.

Kellys of Borris displayed a range of Redrock equipment.

Prodig

Carlow-based, Prodig Attachments showcased a number of attachments ranging from beet buckets, to shear grabs, bale shears and silage forks. Catching the eyes of many was the company’s latest Mammoth range of folding silage forks.

Prodig displayed its latest Mammoth range of silage forks.

Grass Technology

Grass Technology based in Co Carlow had on show its Pro-Cut GT120 grass grazer and a 2,000 gallon single axle slurry tanker and dribble bar.

The Grass Technology stand.

Tanco

Tanco, the Carlow-based manufacturer gave showgoers a taste of its entire product range. On display was the I-73 bale shear, S-200 mounted wrapper, 1400-V trailed satellite wrapper & the Autocut mower M3 front M9 triple mower combination.

The Tanco stand.

Clarke Engineering

Clarke Engineering, the Co Mayo based start-up displayed a heavy duty six-meter tine harrow fitted with the Stocks Ag Fan Jet Pro broadcast seeder.

The Clarke Engineering 6m galvanised tine harrow.

Applied Concepts

Machinery dealer, Bailey Machinery Sales based in Co Laois represented the Applied Concepts brand. On display was the Varimount 350 three-point linkage mounted air compressor.

The Applied Concepts Varimount 350 compressor.

SlurryKat

Bailey Machinery Sales, well-known dealers for the SlurryKat brand based in Northern Ireland displayed a range of slurry equipment including slurry tankers, umbilical systems and flow meter solutions.

The Bailey Machinery Sales stand.

Major

Major Equipment based in Co Mayo was represented by its dealers, FJS Plant. On display as a 2670 gallon galvanised single axle slurry tanker and trailing shoe system alongside a Cyclone mower and a side mounted topper.