Irish sheep dog sells for over €11,000

An Irish sheepdog sold for over €11,000 at a sale in England last Friday, 13 October.

The trade, according to the organisers, was “unprecedented” with 120 dogs sold for a record average price of £2,694 (€3,036).

Of the 120 dogs 78 were fully broken in and 42 were unbroken, coming "from all parts of the UK and Ireland".

The top price dog was sold by Co Antrim triallist Michael Gallagher. His black and white 20-month old bitch named Flo sold for a whopping 9,500gns (£9,975 or €11,243).

Flo is trained to nursery standard and is heading to the Scottish Highlands with her new owner, sheep farmer Jock Sutherland. Sutherland is from Sangormore, Durness, which is “about as far north as you can get on the (British) mainland" and a 1,000-mile round trip to and from the north Yorkshire sales venue.

Flo will work on Sutherland’s Cheviot sheep flock. Sutherland was very complentary of the work of Gallagher.

“Michael is one of the top handlers and always produces good quality dogs. I’d seen Flo on YouTube and was very impressed, so came down in the hope of getting her.”

Outside of the top price, the second top price was 6,000gns for another Irish-bred bitch, there were three sales topping 5,000gns, four above 4,000gns, five exceeding 3,000gns and a further 18 at 2,000gns-plus.

Read more

Watch: Irish sheepdog tops €8,000 at UK sale

Renewed pressure on lamb prices

In pictures: the three categories of the sheep clean livestock policy