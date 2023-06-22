On Thursday morning, the British Charolais, Beef Shorthorn, Hereford, British Blonde, Lincoln Red, Highland, Simmental and Salers all took to the ring, with one line-up more impressive than the next.

There was plenty of Irish interest in the Hereford ring this Thursday lunchtime, as judge Carolyn Fletcher set out to select her breed champion.

After a tough morning of judging, Mrs Fletcher tapped out September 2020-born bull Coley 1 Vincent as her champion from the herd of Andrew Hughes.

Vincent, which was purchased as an embryo at Matt Goulding’s sale a number of years ago, is sired by the popular NCBC bull Fabb 1 Northern Star and his dam is Gouldingpoll 1 Duchess 591.

Special day

It was a special day for Co Kerry breeder Matt Goulding, as he saw his breeding rise to the top again when Coley 1 Duchess 609 from the herd of Heather Whittaker was tapped out as the junior female champion.

Duchess 609 was sired by Solbakkens Patrik and was also out of Gouldingpoll 1 Duchess 916.

The Irish eyes lit up again when the hands of judge Arwel Owen of Welshpool fell on his overall Charolais champion.

Mr Owen tapped forward March 2022-born Ricnick Thor ET as his junior male, overall male and overall Charolais champion before the midday break.

Thor is sired by a Co Tipperary-bred bull, Goldstar Gentleman, which came from the Goldstar herd of Martin Ryan and was out of a homebred dam Ricnick Precious.

Overall Beef Shorthorn champion

In the Beef Shorthorn ring, Jane Landers selected Harry Horrell’s Podehole Rita Petunia as the female and overall champion. The March 2020-born cow is sired by Knockenjig Hercules.

The reserve championship title in the Shorthorn ring was awarded to the male champion of the day, Willingham Spitfire, from the herd of Alan Haigh.

The Aberdeen Angus, Galloway, British Blue, Belted Galloway, commercial and Limousin judging started on the cattle lawns at 2pm.

The Aberdeen Angus, Galloway, British Blue, Belted Galloway, commercial and Limousin judging started on the cattle lawns at 2pm.

In pictures

The March 2022-born Ricnick Thor ET took home junior male, overall male and overall Charolais champion at the Royal Highland Show.

Reserve champion Hereford: Spartan 1 Victorias Secret from S C and G L Hartwright.