The largest single block of land to come on the market in England in 30 years is up for sale.

Owned by the Percy family since 1332, Rothbury Estate, located in Northumberland in the northeast of England, it spans a total of 9,486ac.

The estate has been advertised at an asking price of €41m which equates to just under €4,335/ac.

The estate offers a diverse range of opportunities with extensive grassland, moorland, woodland as well as a portfolio of farms and cottages.

More than 4,000ac of the estate is occupied under a range of agricultural tenancies, with a further 3,200ac managed in hand.

The summit of Simonside is located on the estate, with a portion of the land also included within the Northumberland National Park.

The land parcel has been described by Knight Frank as the "largest ring-fenced carbon offsetting opportunity" to come on to the market in England, boasting numerous opportunities to purchasers.

There is also a diverse range of sport available on the estate, from fishing on the River Coquet, (one of the most important salmon rivers in the England), to pheasant and grouse shooting.

This landmark sale is further bolstered by the biodiversity and diverse landscape, in which there are numerous sites of special scientific interest (SSSI).

Over 4,000ac of the estate is currently being farmed under lease.

The moorland on the property supports breeding populations of several endangered species including merlin and cuckoo.

Known wildlife on the Simonside hills are, curlew, red grouse, mountain bumblebee, emperor moth and red squirrels in the forest.

Newcastle is just a 45-minute car journey from the estate.