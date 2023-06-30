The heifer ring was being watched closely in Kingscourt.

Kingscourt Mart held its weekly general cattle sale last Thursday afternoon, with a smaller offering of north of 140 animals being sold through the ring. Cattle numbers have dropped in marts in recent weeks although demand persists from farmers and factory agents.

Bullocks

A good offering of light bullocks weighing 200kg to 300kg averaged an impressive price of €865 (€3.21/kg), such as a Limousin weighing 270kg selling for €870 (€3.20/kg), while another weighing 250kg sold for €880 (€3.52/kg).

Continental types weighing between 450kg to 600kg averaged a price of €1,473 or €2.74/kg, with a Limousin-cross weighing 540kg selling for €1,450 (€2.69/kg).

Dry cows

Dry cows averaged a price of €1,606 or €2.17/kg, with the top price being paid for a Charolais cow weighing 1000kg and selling for €2,290 (€2.29/kg), and a Limousin-cross weighing 770kg selling for €1,860 (€2.41/kg).

Meanwhile, the plainer types sought little less, such as an Angus weighing 690kg which sold for €1,380 (€2/kg), and a Simmental cross weighing 700kg selling for €1,450 (€2.07/kg).

Heifers

The heifer ring was watched closely, with factory-fit cattle of continental breeding over 600kg averaging a price of €1,886 (€2.71/kg), with heifers weighing between 350kg to 450kg selling for €898 or €2.89/kg, such as a Charolais-cross weighing 350kg selling for €1,000 (€2.86/kg); while an Angus-cross weighing 450kg sold for €1,100 (€2.40/kg).

This Belgian blue heifer, born in April 2021 and weighing 530kg, sold for €1,290 (€2.43/kg).

This Hereford-cross bullock, born in April 2021 and weighing 615kg, sold for €1,480 (€2.41/kg).

This Hereford-cross bullock, born in March 2022 and weighing 545kg, sold for €1,140 (€2.09/kg).

This Charolais-cross bullock, born in April 2021 and weighing 705kg, sold for €1,970 (€2.79/kg).

This Limousin-cross heifer, born in June 2021 and weighing 530kg, sold for €1,320 (€2.49/kg).

This Limousin-cross bullock, born in August 2022 and weighing 280kg, sold for €870 (€3.11/kg).

This Limousin-cross bullock, born in August 2022 and weighing 310kg, sold for €870 (€2.81/kg).

This Angus-cross heifer, born in September 2021 and weighing 470kg, sold for €1,210 (€2.57/kg).