This February 2021-born Charolais heifer weighed 335kg and sold for €880 (€2.63/kg).

The weanling trade continues to fly high, with a number of big weanling sales taking place across the country over the weekend.

Last week’s Irish Farmers Journal analysis showed that weanling prices are running at a five-year high, with a bigger gap opening up between the bottom third and top third of weanlings. In the 300kg to 400kg category, this gap now stands at €300.

Elphin had a big show of weanlings on Monday for the annual Irish Charolais Cattle Society show and sale. This sale always brings out the best weanlings and a lot of customers aim for this sale for their annual purchases.

Bull calves

Top-quality bull calves in the 300kg to 400kg bracket met the best trade, with €3/kg and over it being regularly achieved during the sale.

One of the lighter first-prizewinning calves weighed 310kg and sold for €1,350.

Lighter bull calves were an especially good trade, with close to €4/kg being achieved for a number of choice lots.

Average-quality calves were a little harder sold, with these around the €2.60/kg to €2.80/kg mark.

@farmersjournal in Elphin mart with MartBids. Big show of weanlings in Elphin today. Good quality weanlings a great trade. This January 2021 born @irishcharolais heifer weighed 420kg selling for €1240. @FJBeef pic.twitter.com/Y46RtDDBvE October 4, 2021

Heifer ring

In the heifer ring, it was a similar story, with the lighter calves being a very good trade.

Breeding types here were in hot demand, with the top price of the day going to a Charolais heifer weighing 345kg and selling for €1,550.

Meanwhile, €3/kg was common in this ring during the day as well, with a number of northern customers very active around the ring.

For a full report on the Elphin weanling show and sale, see this week’s Irish Farmers Journal.

In pictures

This January-born Charolais bull weanling weighed 420kg and sold for €1,230 (€2.93/kg).

This March 2021-born Charolais heifer weighed 355kg and sold for €910 (€2.56/kg).

This March 2021-born Charolais bull calf weighed 320kg and sold for €850 (€2.66/kg).

This January 2021-born Charolais bull calf weighed 345kg and sold for €1,060 (€3.07/kg).

This February 2021-born Charolais heifer weighed 345kg and sold for €1,120 (€3.25/kg).

This May 2021-born Charolais heifer weighed 270kg and sold for €950 (€3.52/kg).

This March 2021-born Charolais heifer weighed 285kg and sold for €1,010 (€3.54/kg).

This February 2021-born heifer weighed 325kg and sold for €900 (€2.76/kg).