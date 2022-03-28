This July 2020-born Limousin heifer weighed 480kg and sold for €1,320 (€2.75/kg).

Cavan Mart held its general sale of cattle last Friday 25 March, which included a selection of heifers, bullocks and cull cows.

The change in weather this week has also resulted in a change in demand in Cavan Mart, with a particularly good demand for lighter cattle throughout the sale.

In total, 270 cattle were offered to the sale. Of the 270, 252 found new homes, with factory agents, farmers and northern buyers active, leaving a clearance rate at 93%.

Heifers

Heifers between 350kg and 450kg were a relatively good trade and ranged in price from €1.73/kg to €3.00/kg.

The €3.00/kg milestone was exceeded on two occasions for top-quality lots, which included a top price per kilo of €3.10 for a Charolais heifer weighing 315kg.

Store heifers in the 350kg to 450kg bracket were coming in around €2.41/kg, with heifers between 450kg and 550kg an easier trade, with the sale heavily dominated by Aberdeen Angus and Hereford types leaving an average price of €2.33/kg.

It is clear that lighter cattle suitable for going to grass are becoming popular

Heavier heifers over 550kg were in short supply and ranged in price from €1.97/kg to €2.80/kg.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, mart manager David Reilly said: "Although heavier cattle have been dominating the trade in previous weeks, it is clear that lighter cattle suitable for going to grass are becoming popular with many at very good money at today’s sale."

Bullocks

Lighter bullocks between 200kg and 350kg ranged in price between €1.18/kg and €3.00/kg, with some making as much as €3.18/kg.

Bullocks in the 350kg to 450kg bracket ranged from €1.56/kg and €2.79/kg.

Forward store bullocks in the 450kg and 550kg bracket were coming in around €2.49/kg, with some hitting the €3.00/kg mark.

Heavier bullocks remain a strong trade, with bullocks over 550kg ranging in price from €1.94/kg to €3.00/kg.

Cull cows

A high entry of cull cows were also featured in the sale, with an average price of €2.10/kg. Friesian cows sold from €1.29/kg to €2.00/kg for well-fleshed types.

The majority of beef cows sold were coming in around €2.44/kg, with some Charolais and Limousin cows making as much as €2.82/kg.

David added: "I’m very happy with today’s sale. There was a good demand for all types of stock.

"Traditional breeds including Aberdeen Angus cattle also witnessed an increase in demand."

Cavan Mart will host its next general sale of cattle on Friday 1 April.

In pictures

This August 2020-born Limousin heifer weighed 455kg and sold for €1,080 (€2.37/kg).

This Charolais heifer was born in September 2020, weighed 440kg and sold for €1,140 (€2.59/kg).

This March 2020-born Limousin heifer weighed 525kg and went under the hammer for €1,300 (€2.48/kg).

This March 2020-born Hereford heifer weighed 460kg and sold for €1,070 (€2.32/kg).

This Limousin bullock was born in April 2020, weighed 515kg and sold for €1,200 (€2.33/kg).

This April 2020-born Limousin bullock weighed 520kg and went under the hammer for €1,200 (€2.31/kg).

This April 2021-born Charolais bullock weighed 395kg and sold for €860 (€2.18/kg).

This June 2021-born Hereford bullock weighed 430kg and sold for €890 (€2.07/kg).

This Hereford bullock was born in March 2020, weighed 560kg and sold for €1,240 (€2.21/kg).