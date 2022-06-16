Tuesday last saw Ballyjamesduff Mart, Co Cavan, host its weekly sale of bullocks and heifers.
There is still a steady number of cattle through the yard, with 130 lots of bullocks and 80 lots of heifers on offer at the sale.
The heifers saw a super trade again, with factory-fit heifers leading the way, with a demand from agents driving the trade for these lots.
There was a smaller selection of heifers weighing from 200kg to 300kg at this week’s sale averaging €2.70/kg for the most part.
Lighter heifers
Lighter heifers for grass weighing 300kg to 400kg were trading for between €2.08/kg and €2.81/kg, depending on the quality on show.
Heifers weighing 400kg to 500kg were averaging at €2.66/kg, with top price in this weight bracket of €3.10/kg going for a Charolais heifer weighing 420kg and selling for €1,300.
Heavier heifers from 500kg to 600kg ranged in price from €2.35/kg for lesser quality and those further from being finished to €3.24/kg for well-fleshed, factory-fit types.
Heifers over 600kg were an exceptional trade, with a number of lots making over €3.00/kg with ease.
Bullocks
Lighter bullocks weighing 300kg to 400kg were averaging at €2.63/kg, with some top-quality continental lots hitting €3.49/kg.
Bullocks weighing 400kg to 500kg were an easier trade, ranging in price from €1.90/kg for beef-sired dairy-crosses up to €2.92/kg for well-bred suckler lots.
Heavier bullocks from 550kg to 650kg averaged €2.86/kg. As with heavier heifers, bullocks over 650kg saw a strong trade, with continentals hitting as high as €3.27/kg and dairy-bred animals an easier trade.
Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, mart manger John Telvin said: “We had a great sale, with an overall clearance rate of 99% and a lot of buyer activity from farmers and feedlot buyers.
"Heavier cattle remain a good trade, while there was still a high number of customers for lighter stock.
"It seems a lot of farmers are [better] equipped this year than previous years and are willing to give good prices for top-quality replacements.”
Ballyjamesduff Mart will host its next special sale on Wednesday 22 June for a high-EBI Friesian-crossbred heifer weanling sale.
