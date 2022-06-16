This June 2021-born Limousin heifer weighed 470kg and sold for €1,380 (€2.87/kg).

Tuesday last saw Ballyjamesduff Mart, Co Cavan, host its weekly sale of bullocks and heifers.

There is still a steady number of cattle through the yard, with 130 lots of bullocks and 80 lots of heifers on offer at the sale.

The heifers saw a super trade again, with factory-fit heifers leading the way, with a demand from agents driving the trade for these lots.

There was a smaller selection of heifers weighing from 200kg to 300kg at this week’s sale averaging €2.70/kg for the most part.

Lighter heifers

Lighter heifers for grass weighing 300kg to 400kg were trading for between €2.08/kg and €2.81/kg, depending on the quality on show.

Heifers weighing 400kg to 500kg were averaging at €2.66/kg, with top price in this weight bracket of €3.10/kg going for a Charolais heifer weighing 420kg and selling for €1,300.

Heavier heifers from 500kg to 600kg ranged in price from €2.35/kg for lesser quality and those further from being finished to €3.24/kg for well-fleshed, factory-fit types.

Heifers over 600kg were an exceptional trade, with a number of lots making over €3.00/kg with ease.

Bullocks

Lighter bullocks weighing 300kg to 400kg were averaging at €2.63/kg, with some top-quality continental lots hitting €3.49/kg.

Bullocks weighing 400kg to 500kg were an easier trade, ranging in price from €1.90/kg for beef-sired dairy-crosses up to €2.92/kg for well-bred suckler lots.

Heavier bullocks from 550kg to 650kg averaged €2.86/kg. As with heavier heifers, bullocks over 650kg saw a strong trade, with continentals hitting as high as €3.27/kg and dairy-bred animals an easier trade.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, mart manger John Telvin said: “We had a great sale, with an overall clearance rate of 99% and a lot of buyer activity from farmers and feedlot buyers.

"Heavier cattle remain a good trade, while there was still a high number of customers for lighter stock.

"It seems a lot of farmers are [better] equipped this year than previous years and are willing to give good prices for top-quality replacements.”

Ballyjamesduff Mart will host its next special sale on Wednesday 22 June for a high-EBI Friesian-crossbred heifer weanling sale.

In pictures

This April 2020-born Simmental bullock weighed 565kg and sold for €1,340 (€2.37/kg).

This April 2020-born Limousin bullock weighed 590kg and sold for €1,770 (€3.00/kg).

This March 2020-born Charolais bullock weighed 610kg and sold for €1,780 (€2.92/kg).

This April 2020-born Charolais bullock weighed 585kg and sold for €1,840 (€3.15/kg).

This May 2020-born Aberdeen Angus heifer weighed 550kg and sold for €1,510 (€2.75/kg).

This May 2020-born Charolais heifer weighed 700kg and sold for €2,060 (€2.87/kg).

This April 2020-born Charolais heifer weighed 615kg and sold for €1,820 (€2.96/kg).

This March 2020-born Charolais heifer weighed 565kg and sold for €1,650 (€2.92/kg).

This March 2020-born Aberdeen Angus heifer weighed 675kg and sold for €2,015 (€2.99/kg).

This April 2020-born Charolais heifer weighed 610kg and sold for €1,800 (€2.95/kg).