This May 2021-born Charolais heifer weighed 305kg and sold for €810 (€2.66/kg).

The mart trade continues on a positive note, with the market certainly a sellers’ one at the moment.

All types of cattle are a good trade, with lots of farmer appetite for both store cattle and weanlings.

Mart sales have also been bigger than usual at this time of year, with some farmers using the opportunity of higher prices to offload stock.

There is some fear in the west around fertiliser prices and what impact that higher prices may have on the grass cattle trade come April and May.

Prices

Light weanling heifers from 250kg to 300kg were making €2.80/kg to €3.00/kg, while heifers in the 300kg to 400kg bracket were around the €2.70/kg to €2.90/kg mark, depending on quality. A number of dairy-cross heifers around the 260kg mark hit €600 (€2.40/kg).

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, Drumshanbo Mart manager Eoin Kane said: “It’s been a positive start to the cattle trade in 2022, with a real solid trade for all types of stock.

"Dry cows are probably the highlight at the moment, with some exceptional prices for the top-quality cows being paid in the last three weeks.

"Being close to the border, we have a steady northern trade, with forward store cattle also being highly sought after by NI feeders.”

Drumshanbo Mart, in conjunction with a number of local farmers and livestock haulier Tom Humphries, held a raffle on Friday night, raising over €14,000 to go towards the repair of a church in the town.

In pictures

This March 2021-born Charolais heifer weighed 245kg and sold for €710 (€2.90/kg).

This March 2021-born heifer weighed 365kg and sold for €1,030 (€2.82/kg).

This 300kg Charolais heifer weighed 300kg and sold for €840 (€2.80/kg).

This December 2020-born Charolais heifer weighed 300kg and sold for €940 (€3.13/kg).

This April 2021-born Charolais heifer weighed 335kg and sold for €960 (€2.87/kg).

This May 2021-born Limousin heifer weighed 310kg and sold for €870 (€2.80/kg).