The final British Limousin Carlisle bull sale of the year took place on Saturday 15 October, with 70 bulls going under the hammer.

The clearance rate was down on previous years, but one of the highlights of the sale was 16 bulls achieving 10,000gns (€11,494) or more.

The overall average price was £7,579 (€8,711), up £250 (€287) on the same sale in 2021.

Senior bulls averaged £6,962 (€8,002), intermediate bulls averaged £7,870 (€9,045) with junior bulls coming in at £8,018 (€9,216).

Tomschoice Snoopdog sold for 20,000gns (€22,988).

Placed first in his class was Lot 35 Tomschoice Snoopdog, which was brought forward by J M and S P Cooper, selling for 20,000gns (€22,988).

Born March 2021, Snoopdog is sired by the homebred bull Tomschoice Oriflamme and out of the homebred cow Tomschoice Jessyj.

He won male champion at the Northern Limousin Extravaganza 2022, breed and interbreed champion at Otley Show 2022.

With a beef value of LM46, which is in the top 10% of the breed, and double F94L myostatin, Snoopdog goes home to G P Vaughan, Dolcorsllwyn, Powys, in Wales.

Ampertaine Shanghai sold for 20,000gns (€22,988).

Lot 99 Ampertaine Shanghi caught the eye of the pedigree Limousin herd owners at Haltcliffe Farm, Cumbria, whose final bid also landed on 20,000gns.

Brought forward by James McKay, Kilrea Road, Co Derry, this April 2021-born bull is sired by Whinfellpark Lomu, which has Lowerffrydd Empire, Objat and Wilodge Cerberus in his back pedigree.

Shanghi was placed second in his class and is out of the homebred cow Ampertaine Origin. He has a beef value of LM34 and double F94L myostatin genes.

Bill Ferguson of Strattons pedigree Limousins judged the pre-sale show. Commenting, he said: “I was presented with a tremendous exhibit of Limousin bulls. The excellent quality provided a challenging task to judge.

"The overall champion of the day is an outstanding example of the breed, exhibiting length, power and shape.”

Overall male champion went to Spittalton Stag 1, which sold for 9,000gns (€10,344).

Overall male champion was Lot 82 Spittalton Stag, presented by J Burnett & Sons, Upper Spittalton Farm, Stirling, which sold for 19,000gns (€21,839).

Stag is sired by Ampertaine Opportunity, which the herd purchased for 40,000gns (€45,977) in a syndicate with Goldies Limousins and Newhouse Limousins.

Stag has a beef value of LM47, which is in the top 10% of the breed and is out of the homebred cow Spittalton Nayla, which is sired by Trueman Jagger. Stag goes home to R Simpson and Son, Mains of Creuchies, Perthsire.

Third-prizewinner Wedderburn Stormzy sold for 18,000gns (€20,689).

Next up was Lot 147 Wedderburn Stormzy from J K Hunter, Wedderburn, Aberdeenshire, which sold for 18,000gns (€20,689).

He is a May 2021-born bull, with a beef value of LM45, which is in the top 10% of the breed, and double F94L myostatin.

This embryo calf is sired by Goldies Novelty, which won reserve overall champion and sold for 16,000gns (€18,390) in Carlisle in February 2019 and out of the homebred cow Wedderburn Hannah.

Thor Atkinson Steel Fabrication, Plumpton, Cumbria, purchased Stormzy. He will go on to make his mark within their pedigree Limousin herd Arradfoot, which has had a very successful 2022 showing year.

First-prizewinner Pabo Spiceupyourlife sold for 16,000gns (€18,390).

First in his class was Lot 158 Pabo Spiceupyourlife, which was exhibited by consistent vendors of the sale W P Hughes & Son, Fferam Gyd, Anglesey.

People of the world watched via livestream as Spiceupyourlife sold for 16,000gns (€18,390).

Born May 2021, he has double F94L myostatin traits and is sired by the homebred bull Pabo Oldspice and out of the homebred cow Pabo Izy.

He goes home to Garrowby Farm, north Yorkshire, to run with the Garrowby Pedigree Limousin herd.

Fourth-prizewinner Lomond Superstar sold for 15,000gns (€17,241).

Selling for 15,000gns (€17,241) was Lot 27 Lomond Superstar, brought for sale by Andrew Orr, Lomondmuid Farm, Kinross.

Superstar has earned his name with a successful summer, achieving champion at West Fife Show and reserve champion at Kinross Show.

He is sired by the noted AI bull Ampertaine Magnum and out of the homebred cow Lomond Lush, which was placed second in best cow in the 2021 Scottish Herd Competition.

Born February 2021, Superstar now calls Northumberland home, heading to Renton Highlaws Ltd of the Highlaws Pedigree Limousin herd.

Second-prizewinner Ampertaine Spark sold for 15,000gns (€17,241).

Lot 93 Ampertaine Spark sold for 15,000gns (€17,241), the second lot brought forward by James McKay, Co Derry.

Spark is sired by Whinfellpark Lomu and out of the homebred cow Ampertaine Irishluck, which goes back to Ampertaine Elgin.

He has double F94L myostatin and a beef value of LM37, which is in the top 25% of the breed.

A familiar face to the Limousin Carlisle sales, the Woods family of Kinnerton Farm took Spark home to Kinnerton Hall Farm, Shropshire.

Reserve overall male champion went to the Goldies family for their bull Goldies Statesman, which sold for 12,000gns (€13,793).

Reserve overall male champion and the first of four bulls to sell at 12,000gns (€13,793) was Lot 90 Goldies Statesman from Bruce T Goldie, Townfoot, Dumfries.

This April 2021-born bull has double F94L myostatin and a beef value of LM45, which is in the top 10% of the breed.

Statesman is sired by Carrickmore Maximus and out of the homebred cow Goldies Olive, which goes back to Wilodge LJ.

Statesman will now govern the Archies Pedigree Limousin herd, going home to McKenna Bros, Main Street, Co Derry.

Fifth-prizewinner Reddings Supreme sold for 12,000gns (€13,373).

Taking Lot 142 Reddings Supreme home at 12,000gns (€13,793) was M & U Campbell, Glenstockadale, Stranraer.

N P Wilson, Reddings, Dumfries, who presented Supreme, purchased his sire Scorboro Magnum for 9,000gns at Carlisle in 2017.

The dam Reddings Nigella is a homebred cow with a back pedigree packed full of noted blood lines. This May 2021-born bull has double F94L myostatin and an impressive beef value of LM53, placing him in the top 1% of the breed.

First-prizewinner Aultside Samurai sold for 12,000gns (€13,973).

Next selling for 12,000gns (€13,793) and placing first in his class was Lot 145 Aultside Samurai exhibited by Garry Patterson, Upper Forgie, Keith.

Born May 2021, Samurai has double F94L myostatin and is sired by the prolific Broadmeadows Cannon.

He is out of the successful cow Spittalton Flush, which goes back to Hargill Blaze. Denis Cadzow & Co Ltd, Duncrahill Farm House, East Lothian, of the Duncrahill pedigree Limousin herd took Samurai home.

Grahams Sterling sold for 12,000gns (€13,953).

Junior male champion Lot 170 Grahams Sterling sold for 12,000gns (€13,793), presented by R & J Graham, Airthey Kerse Dairy Farm, Stirling.

Having previously won first-prize junior bull at the National Limousin Show 2022, Sterling has earned his weight in gold.

This July 2021-born bull has a beef value of LM45. He is sired by the renowned 32,000gns (€36,781) Ampertaine Elgin and out of the homebred cow Grahams Niaomi, which goes back to Claragh Franco.

Sterling travels home north to Mark Meldrum, Shenval Farms, Ballindalloch.