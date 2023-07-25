The Poc Fada finals were held in Thomastown Kilkenny on 16 July. Michael Power from Callan Macra won the men’s competition and Lisa Foley from Longwood Macra won the women’s.
Macra wish to thank O’Reilly Sports, Co Donegal for sponsoring this year’s Poc Fada.
Lisa Foley of Lockwood Macra, winner of the women’s Poc Fada, with Macra’s national president, Elaine Houlihan.
The men’s group from this year’s Poc Fada, pictured with Macra's national president, Elaine Houlihan.
The women’s group from this year’s competition pictured with Macra's national president, Elaine Houlihan.
Participants from women's team competing in Macra's Poc Fada competition.
Participants from men's team competing in Macra's Poc Fada competition.
The Poc Fada finals were held in Thomastown Kilkenny on 16 July. Michael Power from Callan Macra won the men’s competition and Lisa Foley from Longwood Macra won the women’s.
Macra wish to thank O’Reilly Sports, Co Donegal for sponsoring this year’s Poc Fada.
Lisa Foley of Lockwood Macra, winner of the women’s Poc Fada, with Macra’s national president, Elaine Houlihan.
The men’s group from this year’s Poc Fada, pictured with Macra's national president, Elaine Houlihan.
The women’s group from this year’s competition pictured with Macra's national president, Elaine Houlihan.
Participants from women's team competing in Macra's Poc Fada competition.
Participants from men's team competing in Macra's Poc Fada competition.
SHARING OPTIONS: