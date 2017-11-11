In pictures: maiden heifers sell for over €2,000 in Balla Mart
By Nathan Tuffy on 11 November 2017
Saturday’s sale at Balla Mart saw another large entry of over 1,000 head on offer. Along with the usual entries of stock, there was a special entry of about 45 maiden heifers all from one farmer.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in Beef
By Phelim O'Neill on 10 November 2017
Related Stories
By Shane Murphy on 08 November 2017
By Nathan Tuffy on 08 November 2017
5 STAR TERMINAL AND GENOTYPED19 MONTHS OLD...
Born 26/03/16Very Nice Strong Bull In Great Condition, Extremely Docile And No...
15 months oldDark red colourBorn July 16Price €1850...