A 2018 and 2015 Claas Jaguar 970 and 950 are up for grabs.

Euro Auctions, based in Dromore, Co Tyrone, will host an unreserved clearance auction on 21 January on behalf of Maguire Agri Contracts as part of a business restructure.

With over 150 lots up for grabs, the auction is set to take place at the Euro Auctions site in a hybrid manner. Described as an exceptionally tidy fleet of equipment, the majority of the equipment was purchased new by the firm over the years.

Lots will include a full selection of fresh John Deere M and R series tractors, two Claas self-propelled foragers, a Krone Big M 450, butterfly mowers, silage trailers, slurry tankers and other grass and slurry equipment.

Big-ticket items

Some of the big-ticket items include a 2022 Krone Big M450, 2018 Claas Jaguar 970, 2015 Claas Jaguar 950, 2021 John Deere 6250R (1,375 hours), 2020 John Deere 6155R (3,888 hours), 2018 John Deere 6155M (6,443 hours), four 2018 John Deere 6155Ms, 2016 and 2018 John Deere 6145R, 2020 JCB 419S, 2013 JCB 416S and two JCB TM320 pivot-steer loaders.

Other standout lots include two 4,000-gallon Redrock slurry tankers and a selection of silage trailers, including three Smyth SC35 Supercube models, three 14t Johnston trailers, one SlurryKat 14t and a 14t Kane half pipe are included in the sale.

Some of the other lots include a 2021 Moore Unidrill, a Claas 2021 Liner 3600 four-rotor rake and a 2021 Claas Liner 2800 twin-rotor rake.

Once registered, bidding can be done on site, online or by proxy bids in advance of the auction.

Commission will be charged on hammer prices at a rate of 10% on the first £4,500 or lower and 2.5% on the balance where applicable per lot.

Viewing is open between now and the morning of the sale within the Euro Auctions site opening hours. For more info on lots and auction details, check out www.farmersjournal.ie or euroauctions.com.

In pictures

A 2022 Krone Big M 450 with just 229 cutting hours is included in the sale.

A 2021 John Deere 6250R with 1,375 hours is included as part of the auction.

This 2020 JCB 419S with 1,174 hours is up for grabs.

A 2020 John Deere 6155R with 3,888 hours is up for grabs.

Four 2018 John Deere 6155M's with hours ranging between 4,800 and 6,400 are included in the sale.

A choice of two John Deere 6145R's are up for grabs.

Alongside this Claas 2021 Liner 3600 four rotor rake a 2021 Claas Liner 2800 twin rotor rake is included in the sale.

This 2021 Moore Unidrill is included in the auction on Saturday.

Three Smyth SC35 silage trailers are included in the auction.

This 2020 14t SlurryKat silage trailer is included in the sale.

Two 2020 14T Johnston silage trailers are catalogued for sale.

Two Redrock 4,000 gallon tandem axle slurry tankers are up for grabs.

Two 2021 Doda slurry pumps are included.

This 2020 JCB TM320S is one of two included in the sale.

This 2013 JCB 416S is up for grabs.

Two 2021 Slurryquip 12m umbilical systems are included in the sale with 1,200 and 800m of hose.