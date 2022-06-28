This mint-condition 2021 Broughan 14t dump trailer sold for €17,200 (no VAT) plus commission.

Last week, Michael Doyle Auctions held an online machinery auction, which consisted of 140 entries, the majority of which were from local farmers.

An 80% clearance rate was achieved on the evening, with bidding taking place online via the Marteye app.

Doyle explained that the auction saw over 350 registered bidders, with a further 1,000 onlookers tuning in to watch online.

However, the night before the auction, a Yamaha Grizzly 660 quad was stolen from Doyle’s premises near Tullow.

Cameras disabled

“Our electric gate and camera systems were disabled and the thieves broke into our yard and stole the Yamaha Grizzly 660 quad out of a shed. Nothing else was taken from the yard.

"If anyone has any information, please report it to Tullow Garda Station,” said Michael.

Some standout lots included a mint-condition 2021 Broughan 14t dump trailer, which sold for €17,200 (no VAT); a tidy example of a John Deere 644 round baler, which made €9,000 (no VAT); and a 14x7ft Tuffmac livestock trailer, which made €7,300 (no VAT).

Also selling were a 28ft bale trailer, which made €8,000 (no VAT); a John Deere 1365 trailed mower, which made €3,800 (no VAT); a Lifton 6t dumper, which sold for €6,000 (no VAT); a New Holland 4990 square baler, which sold for €4,800 (no VAT); a Ferguson TVO, which sold for €1,800 (no VAT); and a sheep race, which secured €2,050 (no VAT).

Commission was charged at a rate of 10% for items sold below €1,000 and 5% for items sold above €1,000.

In pictures

This mint-condition 2021 Broughan 14t dump trailer sold for €17,200 (no VAT) plus commission.

This 28ft bale trailer made €8,000 (no VAT) plus commission.

This New Holland 4990 square baler sold for €4,800 (no VAT) plus commission.

This tidy example of a John Deere 644 round baler made €9,000 (no VAT) plus commission.

This McHale F5500 went unsold at €16,500.

This John Deere 1365 trailed mower made €3,800 (no VAT) plus commission.

This sheep race secured €2,050 (no VAT) plus commission.

This Lifton 6t dumper sold for €6,000 (no VAT) plus commission.

This Ferguson TVO sold for €1,800 (no VAT) plus commission.

This 14x7ft Tuffmac general-purpose trailer made €7,300 (no VAT) plus commission.

This Keltec bale chaser went unsold at €7,100.