The Smith family from Oldcastle in Co. Meath pictured with the 2023 overall Balmoral Limousin champion Millbrook Naughtyspice and her calf.

While the rain threatened to spoil the show on a number of occasions on day one in Balmoral, it failed to dampen the spirits of both spectators and exhibitors.

A huge number of visitors travelled from south of the border on what is traditionally known as the big beef day, with all of the main beef pedigree breeds judged on day one.

All eyes were on the Limousin ring and William Smith’s February 2018-born cow Millbrook Naughtyspice, shown with her two-week-old calf at foot.

The overall Charolais champion at Balmoral 2023, Balmyle Sandy pictured with David and Albert Connolly, owners.

Judge Tom Brennan from Freshford C .Kilkenny congratulating seven-year-old Oscar Moore of Aughnacloy, Co Down, on winning first prize in the Junior Heifer Class, this is Oscars first time showing at the opening day of the RUAS May Show.

The daughter of the three-time Balmoral champion Millbrook Gingerspice continued the winning tradition, with Naughtyspice securing the cow class, female championship and the overall Limousin championship.

Judge Eustace Burke of Carrigaline, Co Cork, presents John Henning of Moria, Co Down, with the Aberdeen Angus Senior Bull Champion title.

Catriona Donaldson of Carlisle Co Cumbria showing Intermediate Hefier Champion on behalf Tommy Jackson of Saintfield, Co Down.

Judge Andrew Bailey of Lanarkshire Co Lanark presents Sophie McAlister of Kells Co Antrim her chamion Beltex ewe lamb title.

Graham Manson of Ballymena Co.Antrim excited with first place in Hampshire Down class.

Sheep judging on the opening day of the RUAS May show.

Harry Thompson of Randalstown Co Antrim taking part in the Texel Gimmer class.

Judging under way at the opening day of the RUAS May show.

The wool rollers at the sheep shearing championships Rachel Murphy of Antrim, Co Antrim; Jessica McConnell of Ballyclare, Co Antrim; and Victoria Coulter of Balyclare, Co.Antrim.

Alec Butler of Ballycastle, Co Antrim, taking part in the YFCNI sheep shearing championships.

Ian Wray of Crumlin, Co Antrim, with the Overall Male Champion Shorthorn.

Kathy Holmes of Maghera, Co Derry, with the Junior Champion Shorthorn.

Cole Hogg, John Brians and Robert Boyle all of Millisle, Co Down, with their Champion Shorthorns.

The overall reserve British Blonde title went to Hillhead Olivia, a 2018-born cow from the Rogers family in Co Down.

The overall Hereford title went to the McMordie family from Co Down for their December 2021-born bull Sollpoll 1 Wolf

The overall Simmental title went to Alan Wilson for his February 2022-born heifer, Ballinalare Farm Nikita, sired by Saltire Impressive.

The Irish Farmers Journal livestock team will be back ringside on Thursday, with the judging in the commercial cattle section kicking off at 10am.