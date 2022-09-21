John Wheelan of Co Wexford competing for Ireland in the Reversible class during the World Ploughing Championships at Ratheniska, Co. Laois. \ Donal O' Leary

The turnout at day two of the National Ploughing Championships set a new daily attendance record as 115,500 passed through the gates at Ratheniska, Co Laois.

The previous record was set in 2019 when 113,500 attended a single day of the three-day event and day one of ploughing 2022 hit 91,500.

The ploughing site stayed dry on Wednesday, with temperatures warming as the day passed.

Day two saw an Taoiseach Micheál Martin and an Táiniste Leo Varadkar visit the Irish Farmers Journal stand.

An Taoiseach stated that measures would be put forward in next week’s budget

“Obviously, more broadly next week, we will be looking at alleviating pressures on businesses, including farming, in terms of energy costs,” he said.

“That is out key focus and on households, obviously, given the exponential and the extraordinary, unprecedented increases in energy prices as a result of the war in Ukraine.”

The Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue announced a rollover of the Tillage Incentive Scheme in 2023, with sufficient funds allocated to allow 12,500ha of new ground to convert to tillage, while paying the scheme’s current farmers €200/ha.

See this week’s Irish Farmers Journal for more on Ploughing 2022 and Budget 2023.

