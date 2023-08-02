Jasmin Parke and her twin sisters Amelia and Elisha from Artigarvan, Co Tyrone, competed in the Angus calf class at Clogher Valley Show. \ Houston Green
Alec Brown from Dumfries judges the Bluefaced Leicester class at Antrim Show. \ Houston Green
Despite heavy rain, all eyes were fixated on the judging at Clogher Valley Show. \ Houston Green
ABOVE: Seven-year-old Caroline McKeown from Templepatrick, Co Antrim, with her Shorthorn entry in the young handlers class at Antrim Show. \ Houston Green
Charlie Henning from Devon and Graham Davison from Larne keeping the supply going for nine-hour solo lamb shearing attempt. \ Houston Green
Antrim show held the final of the Danske Bank/NISA sheep championship. Judge Jonathan Aiken selected a Mourne Blackface ewe shown by Niall and Christopher Brown from Hilltown, Co Down, as the winner of the title. Pictured are Niall and Christopher Brown with their children Bella, Harper, Hunter, Harry, John Joe and Ayda Brown.
Colleen Crawford from Maghera, Co Derry, with judge Jason Booth, after placing first in the Holstein heifer class at Clogher Valley Show. \ Houston Green
Shannon Devine (right) from Loughmacrory, Co Tyrone, with her daughter Fianna and niece Courtney Devine, taking shelter from the rain at Clogher Show. \ Houston Green
Jasmin Parke and her twin sisters Amelia and Elisha from Artigarvan, Co Tyrone, competed in the Angus calf class at Clogher Valley Show. \ Houston Green
Alec Brown from Dumfries judges the Bluefaced Leicester class at Antrim Show. \ Houston Green
Despite heavy rain, all eyes were fixated on the judging at Clogher Valley Show. \ Houston Green
ABOVE: Seven-year-old Caroline McKeown from Templepatrick, Co Antrim, with her Shorthorn entry in the young handlers class at Antrim Show. \ Houston Green
Charlie Henning from Devon and Graham Davison from Larne keeping the supply going for nine-hour solo lamb shearing attempt. \ Houston Green
Antrim show held the final of the Danske Bank/NISA sheep championship. Judge Jonathan Aiken selected a Mourne Blackface ewe shown by Niall and Christopher Brown from Hilltown, Co Down, as the winner of the title. Pictured are Niall and Christopher Brown with their children Bella, Harper, Hunter, Harry, John Joe and Ayda Brown.
Colleen Crawford from Maghera, Co Derry, with judge Jason Booth, after placing first in the Holstein heifer class at Clogher Valley Show. \ Houston Green
Shannon Devine (right) from Loughmacrory, Co Tyrone, with her daughter Fianna and niece Courtney Devine, taking shelter from the rain at Clogher Show. \ Houston Green
SHARING OPTIONS: