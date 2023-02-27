These one-month-old Angus-cross heifers weighed 62kg and sold for €240.

A total of 1,630 calves went through the ring at the calf sale in Bandon Mart on Monday.

This is a rise of almost 200 on last week's sale and represents an increase of almost 700 sales compared with the last week of February 2022.

Weather conditions haven't caused any disruptions to sailings so far this year and it appears farmers are anxious to get calves off farm while they can.

Similar to last week, there was a good mix of both Friesian bull calves and beef-crosses.

Solid demand

Demand was extremely solid for most classes of calves, with the heavier traditional beef breed crosses being the regular standouts, pushing the well north of €300 and making over €400 on occasion.

This week's sale was probably the last where the January-born calves will appear in number and buyers were anxious to pick up that strong early calf that will have a head start on this year's grazing season.

Friesian bulls

Similar to beef-crosses, there appeared to be extra bite in prices for heavier Friesian bull calves.

Most weeks, €130 would be the peak for those bull calves, with farmer buyers driving demand. This week, a good number of these one-month-old calves around or over 70kg were making from €130 to €175.

Trade for shipping calves was brisk also, with €40 to €90 the going rate for most of those in a range from 48kg to 60kg.

A number of Friesians sold for under this weight range, but these were closer to 40kg than 50kg and outlets for them are more limited.

Angus- and Hereford-cross calves at three to five weeks of age and weighing between 50kg and 60kg were making from €120 to €290 and lighter ones sold for below these prices.

Continentals were available in limited numbers and at the top end of the sale, €300 to€500 was available for these, while lighter calves were making similar money to the traditional beef breeds.

In pictures

These one-month-old Angus-cross heifers weighed 62kg and sold for €240.

These three-week-old Friesian bulls weighed 67kg and sold for €130.

This three-week-old Hereford-cross bull weighed 70kg and sold for €320.

This two-week-old Friesian bull weighed 58kg and sold for €105.

These three-week-old Friesian bulls weighed 58kg and sold for €60.

This one-month-old Hereford heifer weighed 65kg and sold for €150.

These one-month-old Angus-cross heifers weighed 57kg and sold for €160.

This three-week-old Angus bull weighed 43kg and sold for €85.

This three-week-old Hereford-cross bull weighed 88kg and sold for €400.

These three-week-old Friesian bulls weighed 56kg and sold for €80.

These three-week-old Friesian bulls weighed 64kg and sold for €130.

These three-week-old Charolais-cross bulls weighed 76kg and sold for €355.

These three-week-old Hereford-cross bulls weighed 70kg and sold for €385.

These one-month-old Friesian bulls weighed 51kg and sold for €55.

These one-month-old Friesian bulls weighed 47kg and sold for €40.

These one-month-old Friesian bulls weighed 57kg and sold for €80.

This one-month-old Friesian bull weighed 66kg and sold for €145.

This five-week-old Angus-cross bull weighed 92kg and sold for €400.

These one-month-old Angus-cross heifers weighed 67kg and sold for €300.

This one-month-old Angus-cross bull weighed 78kg and sold for €310.

These one-month-old Friesian bulls weighed 73kg and sold for €175.

These one-month-old Angus-cross bulls weighed 79kg and sold for €415.