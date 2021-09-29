Michael Veale's curious bulls watch kids Grace, Logan, Hannah-Mai and Amelia in the garden at Carrigmorna, Lemybrien, Co Waterford.
Dick Byrne, the ploughing master, keeping a close eye on his son Noel who went on to win in the standard three-furrow reversible plough class at the Ploughing.
At Croke Park for the launch of the book ‘From Farm Relief Services to FRS Network, The Journey over 40 Years’, written by Peter Byrne, FRS Network, Group CEO were: former Macra president Sean Eustace and Seamus O’Brien, former Macra general secretary John Murphy, FRS Network CEO Peter Byrne and former Macra general secretary Peadar Murphy, the leading figures from Macra who were highly influential in the early days of FRS’s history which is chronicled in the book. The book is available online on www.frsnetwork.ie or by calling 0505 22100.
Peadar, Olivia and Henry Callaghan herding at their farm in Bohermeen, Navan, Co Meath. \ Bernie Callaghan
Jack and Sam Carroll with their grandad Paddy Carroll and their lovely newborn calf on their farm in Ballyrickard, Roscrea, Co Tipperary. / Aisling Carroll
At the Teagasc Tillage Signpost farm walk on the farm of Tom Tierney were Stan Lalor, director of knowledge transfer at Teagasc; Senator Pippa Hackett, Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture; Tom Tierney, host farmer; John Spink, head of crops, environment and land use in Teagasc; Ivan Whitten, business and technology tillage adviser, Teagasc; and Martin Heydon TD, Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture.
Submit your photos here.
SHARING OPTIONS: