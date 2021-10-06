Mark Sheridan from J&C Sheridan, Kilberry, Co Meath, taking a short break from the harvest to get a bite and sharing some of his food with his niece, 18-month-old Kate. \ Paddy Perdisatt
Matthew Paduch taking good care of a recently born calf on the farm in Lismateige, Kilkeasy, Co Kilkenny. \ Lenka Paduchova
Harvest's over, time to celebrate: Alan McBride and Marcia Doherty were married recently in Newtowncunningham, Co Donegal.
Ruth Sweeney (four) taking her brother Peter (one) for a run on the New Holland in Co Donegal. \ Joanne Doherty
Jennifer Ryan from the Naul, Co Dublin, was bringing in the cows as the sun was beginning to burn off the fog. The white arch she captured is known as a fogbow. It is a similar phenomenon to a rainbow but appears white because the water droplets in fog are much smaller than raindrops and the fog bow has only very weak colours, with a red outer edge and bluish inner edge.
John McDonnell's grandson Jimmy was happy with the oilseed rape while crop walking in Skerries, Athy, Co Kildare.
Katie Cawley from Belmullet, Co Mayo, getting Communion pictures with a difference with her godfather Pat McAndrew. \ Mary McAndrew
You can take the dog away from the farm but you can't take the farm away from the dog. William Maher's dog Bobby was snapped reading the Irish Farmers Journal while holidaying in his cousin's house in Carrig, Co Tipperary.
Kaitlyn Gill from Minahew, Clonmany, Co Donegal, on her recent holy Communion day. \ Josephine Gill.
Willie Mulryan from Kiltulla, Oranmore, Co Galway, with his granddaughters Jenna (pink jacket) and Layla (blue jacket) taking the plastic off a bale. Their dad says the picture tells them who's going to be the manager and the worker when granddad retires. \ Stephen Mulryan
