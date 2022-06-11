15-month-old Sophie Morrow checking on this year's lambs in Donegal. / Rachel Morrow
14-month-old Louis Doughan helping his daddy Patrick with silage in Cloughjordan, Co Tipperary. \ Kate Doughan
Rebecca and Oisín Judge enjoying the baling in Bonniconlon, Co Mayo. \ Elaine Roddy
The most comfortable spot Dermot Kiernan's calf could find on the farm in Longford. \ Dermot Kiernan
Muireann and Molly Nyhan carrying the poles for dad in Co Cork. \ Denis Nyhan
Lar Banville baling his own silage with his New Holland TM165 tractor and McHale Fusion 3 plus baler in Foulksmills, Co Wexford. \ Dayna Banville
SHARING OPTIONS: