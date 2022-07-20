James Kiely keeping an eye on his grandfather Dan Kiely drawing bales in Carrigoon, Co Cork.
Sam and Archie Sloan out checking the grass for grandad at Conly Agri Ballybay, Co Monaghan.
Sarah, Darragh and Donnacha Connaughton checking out a cut of silage made by Declan Connaughton.
Sheepdog pup Mila enjoying her first silage season in Coalbrook, Co Tipperary.
Evelyn Phelan, aged three, watching the balers at work in Waterford.
Christy Draper, Ballinspittle, comes to the end of the first field of his winter barley for 2022 near Kilbrittain, Co Cork.
James Irish captured this shot of a harvest sunset in Kilkenny.
