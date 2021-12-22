Blitzen the Dorset lamb arrived in the early hours. \ Vera Rogers
Four-year-old Aoife Murphy from Newport, Co Mayo, getting into the festive feel with some of her ewes. \ Fi Murphy
Sally Towey from Boho, Ballintubber, Co Roscommon, with her heifer Lizzo at the Christmas tree.
Davy Gaughan lending a helping hand on the farm in Co Mayo. \ Pat Gaughan
Two-year-old Joseph McHugh forking in the silage for the calves in Co Offaly. \ Andrew McHugh
Damien (eight) with a pair of lambs, Holly and Jolly. \ Trina
Conor McSweeney and his two-year-old sister Annie pictured helping out on their uncle Michael P O'Brien's dairy farm in Doneraile, Co Cork. \ Norma O'Brien
Inspired by our grandad in his little Ford 3000 in Co Wexford. \ Mark White
Merry Christmas from Eoin and Aoife Gibbons in Co Galway.
Iarlaith Hedigan feeding Jingle in Co Limerick. \ Fiona Barry
