Blitzen the Dorset lamb arrived in the early hours. \ Vera Rogers

Four-year-old Aoife Murphy from Newport, Co Mayo, getting into the festive feel with some of her ewes. \ Fi Murphy

Sally Towey from Boho, Ballintubber, Co Roscommon, with her heifer Lizzo at the Christmas tree.

Davy Gaughan lending a helping hand on the farm in Co Mayo. \ Pat Gaughan

Two-year-old Joseph McHugh forking in the silage for the calves in Co Offaly. \ Andrew McHugh

Damien (eight) with a pair of lambs, Holly and Jolly. \ Trina

Conor McSweeney and his two-year-old sister Annie pictured helping out on their uncle Michael P O'Brien's dairy farm in Doneraile, Co Cork. \ Norma O'Brien

Inspired by our grandad in his little Ford 3000 in Co Wexford. \ Mark White

Merry Christmas from Eoin and Aoife Gibbons in Co Galway.

Iarlaith Hedigan feeding Jingle in Co Limerick. \ Fiona Barry