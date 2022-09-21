Noel and Eoin Hand, Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan, competing in the under-40 horse class with their horses Tom and Bill. \ Donal O' Leary
President Higgins gets a hug from young Diarmuid Battle of Sligo while visiting the horse ploughing plots at the National Ploughing Championships.\ Donal O'Leary
From left: the Irish Farmers Journal’s Jack Kennedy, Siobhán Walsh, Declan Marren, Adam Woods, Aidan Brennan, Darren Carty and Amii McKeever at one of the demonstrations on the stand at the National Ploughing Championships 2022. \ Philip Doyle
Supervisors Seán Gilligan, Galway and Seán Ward, Roscommon waiting for the ploughing to start at the National Ploughing Championships at Ratheniska, Co Laois. \ Donal O' Leary
Jordan Donohoe and Tadhg McHugh, Ballylinan, Co Laois share a joke at the National Ploughing Championships. \ Donal O' Leary
Willie and Harry Hurst from Meath and Kildare at this week's Ploughing.\ Philip Doyle
Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue meeting Northern Ireland Minister for Agriculture Edwin Poots at the National Ploughing Championships 2022. \ Philip Doyle
Aileen and Emer Moroney, From Templederry, Co Tipperary, at the National Ploughing Championships 2022. \ Philip Doyle
