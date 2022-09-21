Noel and Eoin Hand, Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan, competing in the under-40 horse class with their horses Tom and Bill. \ Donal O' Leary

President Higgins gets a hug from young Diarmuid Battle of Sligo while visiting the horse ploughing plots at the National Ploughing Championships.\ Donal O'Leary

From left: the Irish Farmers Journal’s Jack Kennedy, Siobhán Walsh, Declan Marren, Adam Woods, Aidan Brennan, Darren Carty and Amii McKeever at one of the demonstrations on the stand at the National Ploughing Championships 2022. \ Philip Doyle

Supervisors Seán Gilligan, Galway and Seán Ward, Roscommon waiting for the ploughing to start at the National Ploughing Championships at Ratheniska, Co Laois. \ Donal O' Leary

Jordan Donohoe and Tadhg McHugh, Ballylinan, Co Laois share a joke at the National Ploughing Championships. \ Donal O' Leary

Willie and Harry Hurst from Meath and Kildare at this week's Ploughing.\ Philip Doyle

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue meeting Northern Ireland Minister for Agriculture Edwin Poots at the National Ploughing Championships 2022. \ Philip Doyle

Aileen and Emer Moroney, From Templederry, Co Tipperary, at the National Ploughing Championships 2022. \ Philip Doyle