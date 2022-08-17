Lynne McKeown, Inishowen, Co Donegal, preparing her commercial Charolais bull calf for showing. \ Donal O’ Leary
Liam Waldron, Ballyhaunis, Co Mayo, at the show. \ Philip Doyle
Gerry Keenan, Ballyhaunis, Co Mayo, preparing his heifer for the yearling heifer Simmental class. \ Philip Doyle
Michael Bowens and daughter Lilly. \ Philip Doyle
Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue opens the Tullamore Show alongside members of the show committee and Minister for Rural Development Heather Humphreys, Minister of State Martin Heydon and Minister of State Pippa Hackett.\ Philip Doyle
Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue at the parade of champions. \ Philip Doyle
Kate and Lena Walsh. \ Philip Doyle
Leo Varadkar stops by the IFA stand where he talks with some members including president Tim Cullinan, farm business chair Rose Mary McDonagh and livestock chair Brendan Golden. \ Philip Doyle
