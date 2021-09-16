Dermot Ryan, Tullamore, Co Offaly, competing in the U28 reversible class. \ Donal O'Leary

The Irish Farmers Journal went along to the 90th National Ploughing Championships, which took place in Ratheniska, Co Laois. This year was a scaled back affair, with only 1,000 people in attendance each day, down from the usual 100,000.

Despite the usual crowds, spirits remained high this year and a few celebrities even showed up to lend a hand.

Flor and Geoff Wycherley, Barryroe, Co Cork, line up the plot before Flor competes in the U28 reversible class. \Donal O'Leary

Frank Cullen,Co Wexford, competing in the U28 conventional class. \Donal O'Leary

Denis Dooley, Stradbally, Co Laois, and Laura Grant, Clareen, Co Offaly, consult as Denis prepares to compete in the three-furrow conventional class. \Donal O'Leary

Jim Barrett, Watergrasshill, Co Cork, chats with fellow Watergrasshill man, judge Willie O' Donovan, before competing in the three-furrow conventional class. \Donal O'Leary

John Hayes, Kanturk, Co Cork, checking on his plot while competing in the U28 conventional class.\Donal O'Leary

Supervisors Barry White, Lusk, Co Dublin, and John Molyneaux, Dromcollogher, Co Limerick, get ready to sound the hooter. \Donal O'Leary

Cyril McGuinness, Thomas McCabe, David Grattan and Oliver Smyth chatting before Thomas competes in the vintage trail class. \Donal O'Leary

Jamie Redknapp, former English professional footballer, poses with some admirers at the Ploughing. \Donal O'Leary

A drone view on the second day of the National Ploughing Championships at Ratheniska, Co Laois. \ Claire Nash

Andy and John O'Brien, Blackwater, Co Wexford. \Donal O'Leary

Berney Jordan, Ballymahon, Co Longford, was very happy to be back at the ploughing. \Donal O'Leary

Paul and Sean Murphy, Borris, Co Carlow, pictured after Sean competed in the vintage trail class. \Donal O'Leary

Thomas McCabe, Oldcastle, Co Meath, ploughing in the vintage trail class. \Donal O'Leary

Aeneas Horan, Castleisland, Co Kerry, with his 1944 Fordson tractor, competing in the vintage trail class.\ Donal O'Leary

As a result of the pandemic, there were no trade stands, no machinery on display and no politicians this year. \Donal O'Leary

This year was the 90th year of the National Ploughing Championships. \Donal O'Leary

John Murphy, Co Carlow, in a hurry while competing in the U28 conventional class. \Donal O'Leary

Gerard Kirby, Ballinascarty, Co Cork, competing in the U28 conventional class. \Donal O'Leary