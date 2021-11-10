Evie Morgan aged 22 months and her dog Belle on uncle Jim O'Dwyer's farm in Kilshenane, Cashel. \ Anita O'Dwyer
Odhran and Cormac Martin enjoying helping their grandad on his farm in Co Westmeath. \ Patricia Martin
Brandon Howell from Dunleer, Co Louth, on his John Deere tractor. \ Stephen Howell
The last of Samantha Ginty's lambs born in her current batch of Dorsets. \ Samantha Ginty
Bobby Clancy from Tipperary and his Charolais heifer calf which he called Charlotte. \ Noel Clancy
Kielan, Oisin and Fionn O'Brien bringing back some heifers to be weighed in Co Clare. \ Martina Hammel-O'Brien
Nora-Rose and Peggy-Sue Fitzgerald had a busy day jobbing around the farm helping their Daddy in Co Cork. \ Maggie Fitzgerald
Paddy Kennelly and his grand nephew Michael in Co Kerry inspecting the silage. \ Margaret Dowling.
