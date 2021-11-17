Maeve Breen getting an early start training her new pony Dubh in Castle Hill, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford. \ Tom Breen
What are ewe doing up there? Darragh and Eoin McNulty from Co Clare with their lamb. \ Susan McNulty
Eliza Doorley and one of her hens, called Feather, on her grandad's farm in Tarmonbarry, Co Roscommon. \ Sean Doorley
What are mart prices like? Padraic Freeman's heifer "Mooana" checking to make sure he bought the paper in Kilkelly, Co Mayo.
Nora Gillen sent in this photo of 20-month-old Kayleigh Bo Barr reading her great granda's Irish Farmers Journal.
Eabha Irwin getting the ration out to the weanlings in Bruree, Co Limerick. \ John Irwin
Learning to drive the 35: Poppy the labrador puppy test driving the Massey Ferguson 35 tractor in Riverstick, Co Cork. \ Jill Hosford.
Little helper: Willie Fitzgerald and his grandson Teddy Fitzgerald piking silage for the cows in Mallow, Co Cork.
SHARING OPTIONS: