We love to see what’s happening on our readers farms each week and here are some of the best ones we have received recently.
Adam and Ava Dennehy from Coolmagort, Beaufort, Co Kerry, with the first twin lambs of 2023. \ Elaine Dennehy
Michael Slaney couldn’t miss out on his weekly Irish Farmers Journal read, even while on his skiing holiday in Hinterlux, Austria.
Spit and polish: Ella and Jenny Murphy and Sarah Shannon getting ready for the Kilnadur Tractor Run in Kilmichael, Co Cork.
Six-year-old Seán Murphy with his first lamb of the season in Lacken, Blessington, Co Wicklow.
Seán Neilan was delighted to see the cows out for their first day at grass on the family farm in Ballyduff, Co Kerry. \ Hanna Neilan
April Wilson from Co Cavan, helping her Dad let the cows out for the first time this year. \ Gillian Wilson
Michelle Shaughnessy sent in this snap of her favourite Scottish Highland cow.
We love to see what’s happening on our readers farms each week and here are some of the best ones we have received recently.
Adam and Ava Dennehy from Coolmagort, Beaufort, Co Kerry, with the first twin lambs of 2023. \ Elaine Dennehy
Michael Slaney couldn’t miss out on his weekly Irish Farmers Journal read, even while on his skiing holiday in Hinterlux, Austria.
Spit and polish: Ella and Jenny Murphy and Sarah Shannon getting ready for the Kilnadur Tractor Run in Kilmichael, Co Cork.
Six-year-old Seán Murphy with his first lamb of the season in Lacken, Blessington, Co Wicklow.
Seán Neilan was delighted to see the cows out for their first day at grass on the family farm in Ballyduff, Co Kerry. \ Hanna Neilan
April Wilson from Co Cavan, helping her Dad let the cows out for the first time this year. \ Gillian Wilson
Michelle Shaughnessy sent in this snap of her favourite Scottish Highland cow.
SHARING OPTIONS: