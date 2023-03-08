We love to see what’s happening on our readers farms each week and here are some of the best ones we have received in the last week.
Three brothers, Nathan (eight), Elliott (five) and Finley (10), McGreevy, keeping a look out for lambs in Glenhest, Newport, Co Mayo. \ Sharon McGreevy
ALL FOR ONE AND ONE FOR ALL: Tim and Eva Mullane sent in this photo of their five children out and about in the fresh spring weather. Esther, Anna, Peter and Tadgh were helping their youngest brother Eoin to find his way out on the farm - it was his first day out in the yard on foot and not on wheels.
Kate and Róisín Hennessy dancing with 2023 calves as they are left out to grass in Mallow, Co Cork. \ Vincent Hennessy
Fearghal Lynch helping his uncle Peadar O'Driscoll feeding calves on the family farm in Skibbereen, Co Cork.
Sligo man Jack Sherlock, aged one, keeping up to date with the mart trade by reading the Irish Farmers Journal.
Darragh Hickey, aged two, helping his uncle James feed the calves. \ Eilish Hickey
Three-year-old Liadh Roche and 10-month-old Tadgh Roche taking a break from feeding the calves on their Daddy’s farm in Dripsey, Co Cork.
Seven-year-old Charlie Daly proudly pictured with his first red Aberdeen Angus calf in Currans, Co Kerry. \ Billy Daly
