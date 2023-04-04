We love to see what’s happening on our readers farms each week and here are some of the best ones we have received in the last week.
Tipperary girls Sarah and Kate Egan ready to help their grandad Pat Treacy with the foddering in Portumna, Co Galway. \ Jim Egan
A well-conditioned Charolais cross cow grazing on the Burren winterage outside Doolin, Co Clare. \ Clíona Dolan
Mick Guilfoyle, Michael Stephens, Caoimhe Stephens and Michael Stephens were at the north Tipp ploughing match in Ballingarry.
Bundles of fun: Jack and Sadeigh McGahan from Co Cavan with their puppies.
Isla McMullan, aged three, busy with lambing in Belleeks, Co Armagh.
Patrick Treanor from Co Monaghan with his triplet lambs, Timmy, Tommy and wee Rosie. \ Laura Treanor
Peter McGee pictured with his recently-born quadruplet lambs, in Ballybulgan, Laghey, Co Donegal.
A group of French agricultural students from Pau in France visited Corrin Mart in Fermoy, as part of an educational trip to Ireland as part of their studies. They also visited Moorepark and several farms. \ Donal O’Leary
