We love to see what’s happening on our readers farms each week and here are some of the best ones we have received in the last week.
Peter McGee with his recently born quadruplet lambs, in Ballybulgan, Laghey, Co Donegal.
Sunny Sundays, two generations at work: Caroline Farrell had the camera on hand when Brian and Evan Farrell were at work in Co Carlow.
Bobby Miller's daughter Maisy was on hand to help inspect his Lynx beans in Kilrory, Co Laois.
Danny Doyle from Lullymore Farm in Co Kildare took this shot on a break from top dressing Casting winter barley in the Easter sun, overlooked by the Wicklow Mountains, Dunlavin, Co Wicklow.
Liam Ryan sent in this photo of Joe Chapman harrowing his field with the Pompei anchored off the coast of Co Wexford in the background. The Greenlink Interconnector's point of entry is close by.
Clara Moriarty, Douglas, Co Cork, giving a hand with the bottle feeds on her holidays in the Clydagh Valley, Co. Kerry.
Saoirse Carroll from Kilmore in Co Roscommon with her lambs Cuddles and Tiger Woods. \ Breian Carroll
Three generations of Shorthorn breeders, Lisa Maxwell with her daughter Erin and mother Nora Dowd at the Shorthorn sale in Carrick on Shannon. \Shanon Kinahan
We love to see what’s happening on our readers farms each week and here are some of the best ones we have received in the last week.
Peter McGee with his recently born quadruplet lambs, in Ballybulgan, Laghey, Co Donegal.
Sunny Sundays, two generations at work: Caroline Farrell had the camera on hand when Brian and Evan Farrell were at work in Co Carlow.
Bobby Miller's daughter Maisy was on hand to help inspect his Lynx beans in Kilrory, Co Laois.
Danny Doyle from Lullymore Farm in Co Kildare took this shot on a break from top dressing Casting winter barley in the Easter sun, overlooked by the Wicklow Mountains, Dunlavin, Co Wicklow.
Liam Ryan sent in this photo of Joe Chapman harrowing his field with the Pompei anchored off the coast of Co Wexford in the background. The Greenlink Interconnector's point of entry is close by.
Clara Moriarty, Douglas, Co Cork, giving a hand with the bottle feeds on her holidays in the Clydagh Valley, Co. Kerry.
Saoirse Carroll from Kilmore in Co Roscommon with her lambs Cuddles and Tiger Woods. \ Breian Carroll
Three generations of Shorthorn breeders, Lisa Maxwell with her daughter Erin and mother Nora Dowd at the Shorthorn sale in Carrick on Shannon. \Shanon Kinahan
SHARING OPTIONS: