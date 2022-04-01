Pierce White from Killag, Duncormick, Co Wexford, with his granddaughter Maggie (five months) check out the latest news in the paper.
A young Liam Healy looking for eggs in Foxford, Co Mayo.
Dairy farmer Philip Thornton taking advantage of the fine March weather to bale a rye grass and red clover sward sown last September. He farms in partnership with his father Nicky and keeps 172 Holstein cows and replacements on his farm near Dualla, Cashel, Co Tipperary.
Samantha Doyle taking a break after all her work at home in Carlow.
Dairy farmers Ella, Emily, Sarah and Eva Doherty checking if there is any grass growing yet in Moville, Donegal.
Danielle Tourish got an early birthday surprise when her nine-year-old ewe had four lambs last week.
Lambing is well under way at the highest point in Kildare on Rathbawn Farm on Abbie Cullen's farm. Triplets were the first of many lambs to be born on the farm.
SHARING OPTIONS: