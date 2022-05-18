O’Neill’s agri contractors in Killorglin Co Kerry with a brand new McHale Fusion 3 Plus and a new Krone Swadro TC760 plus, a Valtra T162 and a Valtra 8350 cutting silage for a local farmer Seamus Foley.
Alex Peavoy helping with the lambs at David Quinn and Fiona Kemmy's farm at Ballycarnan, Portlaoise, Co Laois.
Shane Breen is out and about checking on the sheep for his Dad in Kerry.
Four-year-old Tegan Meehan holds tight to her pet lamb for her Grandad in Drumard, Co Sligo.
Evie Horan, 13 months, helping her Dad Conor to bring in the cows for milking.
