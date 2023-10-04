Finn Osborne with his pet lamb Messi at feeding time in Grangecon, Co Wicklow. \ Maria Osborne
Thomas Groarke (two) feeding lambs for his grandad in Swinford, Co Mayo. \ Michael Groarke
Hannah Aherne keeping an eye on proceedings at her grandfather Tadhg Lynch’s farm in Cork. \ Tim Lynch
Aoife Kelly (five) checking in on young chicks in Hollywood, Co Wicklow. \ Kate Kelly
Denis Daly taking advantage of the recent fine spell of weather before the rain arrived to cut third-cut silage under the ninth century round tower and local church on Brian Scully’s farm in Laois. \ Noel Daly
Be sure to send us your photos and your family could feature on this page. All you have to do is fill out the form here,
