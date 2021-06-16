Outdoor dining for the silage contractors: William Whelan, Bobby Clancy and Paul Duggan take a break from baling in Portlaw, Co Waterford. \ Clodagh Duggan
The fully vaccinated silage tyre crew from Summerhiil, Co Meath: Thomas White, Willie Fallon, Des McKay and Eamonn Fallon.
Kinvara farmers using pink and lilac bale wrap supporting the Irish Cancer Society and Children’s Research Foundation Crumlin for the 2021 silage season in Co Galway. \ Marian Connolly
Daire Pender walking through the winter barley on his grandfather Niall O'Grady's farm in Co Kildare.
Jack Dunne, farm manager, 3.5 years old, helping grandad feed the calves in Co Wexford. \ Lisa Frayne
Learning the trade: Patrick and Maisie Joyce helping grandad Paddy Joyce saving the wool in Lackaghbeg, Co Galway. \ Emma Joyce
Ella Murphy from Kilmichael, Co Cork, pairing bales for her father Declan.
Calves enjoying their first day in the sun with Pádraig Slattery near Garryspillane, Co Limerick. \ Catherine Slattery
