Paddy Cosgrave and Mick Roche, Battlestown, Co Wexford, making square bales in for the grandchildren’s pony in Co Offaly. \ Dee Forde
Mayo brooch: Mark O’Dowd displaying artistic flair while mowing grass on the shores of Lough Carra, Co Mayo. \ Tom Quinn
Four-year-old Cormac Fitzpatrick giving his newborn calf a few last-minute checks before bedtime in Co Monaghan.
Taking it easy: this calf was using mum for a rest at grazing in Crockada, Co Fermanagh. \ Michael Connolly
Twin brothers Jack and Connor Nicholson watching their father, Bernard, grandfather Francis Fannin and friends Jimmy and Bobby O’Reilly doing the first cut in Cootehill, Co Cavan. \ Gail Nicholson
Freddie and Keeva Carey, Clonlara, Co Clare, enjoying silage season.
Three-year-old Oisín Fraher from Kildorrery, Co Cork, enjoying his first Irish Farmers Journal Junior. \ Ann Fraher
Albert Austin was delighted to second foot his own turf in Cloughjordan, Co Tipperary. This type of footing is not seen very often anymore. It’ll be ready to be brought home in two weeks’ time.
SHARING OPTIONS: