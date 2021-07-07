The young and old: the Quinn crew just finished stacking 270 bales in Co Leitrim. Left - right: Paul Honeyman, Enda, Gabriel, Kelan and Shay Quinn just finished working their John Deere Gator, TS115A, 8240, TL90 and Ford 4000. \ Kelan Quinn
Who says girls can't do it? Mollie Moore helping her dad out at silage time. \ Michelle Moore
The O’Riordan and Costello families of Gurrane East, Killorglin, Co Kerry, keeping up the tradition of neighbours helping each other drawing in bales of hay with Bella the dog keeping a close eye on the work. Left to right: Margaret Riordan, Grace, Kate, Gerard and Pat Costello, Fergus Riordan, James Riordan and Mary Costello.
Francis Tully teaching his grandkids, Nathan and Hollie, the old ways of saving the hay.
Three generations of the Browne family on their farm in Effin, Co Limerick, where they made use of some mowed grass left behind by the silage contractor to make a wind of hay during the recent fine weather. Dan is pictured with his son Liam and grandchildren Emily, Anna, and Grace.
Best seats in the house: Amy and Siún Fitzgerald supervising their uncle Gregory at his silage with contractor Thomas Greaney in Co Kerry. \ Marie Fitzgerald
Ciarán Wallace and his grandad Gerry Sheridan watching the first bales of the season being baled. There are four generations in the field this year - Paddy Sheridan, Gerry Sheridan, Geoffrey Sheridan and Ciarán Wallace. \ Rebecca Wallace.
Old-style air con: PJ Hennessy doing a bit of mowing on his restored 165 Massey in Cloneen, Co Tipperary.
Silaging the steep fields above the Gweebarra River, Co Donegal. \ Pauric Ward
When I grow up ... Aaron Doherty was waiting in anticipation for the day the silage would be cut and the opportunity to watch his father in Buncrana, Co Donegal. \ Jade Doherty
Liam Reilly's silage outfit in action in Kilnadeema, Loughrea, Co Galway. \ David Reilly
