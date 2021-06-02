Pet lambs, waking up under a hawthorn tree at dawn on 25 May, at Rathfeigh, Tara, Co Meath. The lambs were fed and cared for by Jim Pentony’s grandchildren during lockdown. Jim sadly passed away suddenly on 19 May - RIP.

\ James Pentony

Dennis Broderick social distancing with his grandson Seán in Co Galway. \ Sinead Broderick

Ciarán Wallace and his grandad Gerry Sheridan watching the first bales of the season being baled in Claremorris, Co Mayo. There are four generations in the field this year – Paddy Sheridan, Gerry Sheridan, Geoffrey Sheridan and Ciarán Wallace.

\ Rebecca Wallace.

Jack Dunne helping his grandad feed the calves in

Co Wexford. \ Lisa Frayne

Bobby Doody, four, has a pit stop milking the cows with his dad in Rathluirc, Co Cork. \ Deirdre Doody.

“I want that one grandad!” Sixteen-month-old Fiadh Ronan from Co Kerry with her choice of stock from the Irish Farmers Journal pedigree pages. \ Ger Dempsey

Dan O’Brien reseeding grass near Doneraile, Co Cork.

\ Catherine O’Brien

Calves enjoying their first day in the sun with Pádraig

Slattery near Garryspillane, Co Limerick. \ Catherine Slattery

Marie Younge, Portumna Mart manager, with two members of the mart committee, Paul Royston and Andrew Dagg. Marie celebrated one year as manager recently. \ Jim Hynes

Competition

The Irish Farmers Journal, in association with Gouldings Fertilisers, are looking for the best silage photo of 2021. The winning photo will see the farmer receive 2t of Gouldings Sweetgrass fertiliser.