Pet lambs, waking up under a hawthorn tree at dawn on 25 May, at Rathfeigh, Tara, Co Meath. The lambs were fed and cared for by Jim Pentony’s grandchildren during lockdown. Jim sadly passed away suddenly on 19 May - RIP.
\ James Pentony
Dennis Broderick social distancing with his grandson Seán in Co Galway. \ Sinead Broderick
Ciarán Wallace and his grandad Gerry Sheridan watching the first bales of the season being baled in Claremorris, Co Mayo. There are four generations in the field this year – Paddy Sheridan, Gerry Sheridan, Geoffrey Sheridan and Ciarán Wallace.
\ Rebecca Wallace.
Jack Dunne helping his grandad feed the calves in
Co Wexford. \ Lisa Frayne
Bobby Doody, four, has a pit stop milking the cows with his dad in Rathluirc, Co Cork. \ Deirdre Doody.
“I want that one grandad!” Sixteen-month-old Fiadh Ronan from Co Kerry with her choice of stock from the Irish Farmers Journal pedigree pages. \ Ger Dempsey
Dan O’Brien reseeding grass near Doneraile, Co Cork.
\ Catherine O’Brien
Calves enjoying their first day in the sun with Pádraig
Slattery near Garryspillane, Co Limerick. \ Catherine Slattery
Marie Younge, Portumna Mart manager, with two members of the mart committee, Paul Royston and Andrew Dagg. Marie celebrated one year as manager recently. \ Jim Hynes
Competition
The Irish Farmers Journal, in association with Gouldings Fertilisers, are looking for the best silage photo of 2021. The winning photo will see the farmer receive 2t of Gouldings Sweetgrass fertiliser.
