The sun sets behind a field of first-cut silage in Co Limerick. \ John Leahy
Twins Michael and Aaron McDonald out assessing the crop of first cut silage on their dads farm in Tullamore, Co Offaly. \ Thomas McDonald
Dervla Desmond counting grains on the winter barley on her Dad’s farm in Raheen Newcestown Co Cork. \ Coirla Desmond
Felix and Seamus O’Kane helping Grandad bring in the bales. \ Colette Casey
O’Donovan Bros Agri filling trailers in sunshine near Butlerstown, Bandon, Co Cork. \ Gearoid Holland
Sinead, Páidí and Laura Mulcahy, Toormore, Burncourt, Co Tipperary, recently helping to creep feed lambs on Grandad Willie’s farm. \ William Mulcahy
Rosie Carroll giving a calf a helping start in life in Co Monaghan. \ Michael Carroll
Silage season in Callan, Co Kilkenny, with Slievenamon Mountain in the background. \ Eileen O'Keeffe
Jarlath Ownes turning hay at Rahan’s Lake in Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan. \ Una Murray
Competition
The Irish Farmers Journal, in association with Gouldings Fertilisers, are looking for the best silage photo of 2021. The winning photo will see the farmer receive 2t of Gouldings Sweetgrass fertiliser.
