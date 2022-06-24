The Irish Farmers Journal, in association with Gouldings Fertilisers, is looking for the best silage photo of 2022.
The winning photo will see the farmer receive 2t of Gouldings Sweetgrass fertiliser.
Here are some of our favourite entries so far.
Walsh Contracts lifting first-cut grass in the Castlereagh Hills, Co Down, on the edge of Belfast city. \ Peter Niblock
Oliver Plunkett mowing first-cut silage in Co Longford. \ Oliver Plunkett
Brendan Power gathering the last few bales of silage in Co Wicklow. \ Eamon Power
Silage coming in from the field at sunset. \ Mandy Bodenstein
Aodhán and Álainn watch on as the grass is raked making ready for baling. \ Anthony Rabbett
Silage through the night. \ Aisling keegan
Conor Fitzpatrick doing silage on a neighbour's farm in Co Kilkenny. \ Grace Fitzpatrick
Pit silage being drawn. \ PJ Burke
Excitement as silage season is here. \ Claire Kavanagh
Tom Keegan Agri mowing silage overlooking Little Island, Co Cork. \ Kate Cogan
Hard at it in Co Westmeath. \ Aisling Dixon
