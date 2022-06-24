Finbarr O'Donovan cutting second-cut silage for Colin Griffin at Lislevane, Co Cork. \ Gearóid Holland

The Irish Farmers Journal, in association with Gouldings Fertilisers, is looking for the best silage photo of 2022.

The winning photo will see the farmer receive 2t of Gouldings Sweetgrass fertiliser.

Here are some of our favourite entries so far.

Walsh Contracts lifting first-cut grass in the Castlereagh Hills, Co Down, on the edge of Belfast city. \ Peter Niblock

Oliver Plunkett mowing first-cut silage in Co Longford. \ Oliver Plunkett

Brendan Power gathering the last few bales of silage in Co Wicklow. \ Eamon Power

Silage coming in from the field at sunset. \ Mandy Bodenstein

Aodhán and Álainn watch on as the grass is raked making ready for baling. \ Anthony Rabbett

Silage through the night. \ Aisling keegan

Conor Fitzpatrick doing silage on a neighbour's farm in Co Kilkenny. \ Grace Fitzpatrick

Pit silage being drawn. \ PJ Burke

Excitement as silage season is here. \ Claire Kavanagh

Tom Keegan Agri mowing silage overlooking Little Island, Co Cork. \ Kate Cogan

Hard at it in Co Westmeath. \ Aisling Dixon

Fill out the form below with your details and attach your photo to enter the competition.

Read more