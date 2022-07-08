Drew Crowley Agri Contractor harvesting silage for Pat Tobin, beside the 12th Century Cistercian Abbey on Courtmacsherry Bay.

The Irish Farmers Journal, in association with Gouldings Fertilisers, is looking for the best silage photo of 2022.

The winning photo will see the farmer receive 2t of Gouldings Sweetgrass fertiliser.

Don't forget to include who is in the photo and where you are in the country.

Sam and Archie Sloan out checking the grass for grandad at Conly Agri Ballybay, Co Monaghan.

Kieran Crowley Agri Contractor picking up second-cut silage for Barry O'Mahony of Kilbrittain, near Lislevane, Co Cork. \ Gearóid Holland

John O’Connor Contractors cutting silage for Michael Dennehy, Coolmagort, Beaufort, Co Kerry. \ Elaine Dennehy

Kieran Crowley Agri mowing silage at Donaghmore, Lislevane, Co Cork. \ Gearóid Holland

James Kiely keeping an eye on his grandfather Dan Kiely drawing bales in Carrigoon, Co Cork.

Sarah Connaughton with Darragh and Donnacha checking out a cut of silage made by Declan Connaughton.

Mossy White mowing silage ground for Barry Ryan in Naul, Co Dublin.

Future farmer Hannah Curley checking out the grass quality and making the tough decision on when to cut in Galway.